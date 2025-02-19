Ghanaian musician Nana Kwaku Okyere Duah, widely known as Tic Tac the story of how he met his wife in a viral video

Tic Tac explained what happened when he approached his gorgeous and hardworking wife by the roadside

Some social media users have congratulated the celebrity couple for staying together for over 15 years

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Ghanaian musician Nana Kwaku Okyere Duah, widely known as Tic Tac, recently shared the heartwarming story of how he met the love of his life.

The 45-year-old celebrated his wife’s birthday by unveiling his stunning mansion located in McCarthy Hill.

Tic Tac says he is married to a God-fearing woman. Photo credit: @ticmusicgh.

Source: Instagram

In an interview with Zionfelix, Tic Tac stated that he was in a serious relationship when he first encountered his youthful-looking wife by the roadside. Captivated by her beauty, he decided to approach her.

"I was driving when I set eyes on my wife, so I parked my car somewhere. I was in a relationship then, but I said I had to give this woman a shot."

“So, I parked and made a decision... I was with one of my boys, and I told him she was going to be my wife. When we met, the vibe was there, and I also felt what she told me. It hasn't been easy, but look at where we are now."

Watch the video below:

Tic Tac shares marriage tips

The chief executive officer of Gennex Pizza Tic Tac also encouraged Ghanaian men to marry hardworking and prayerful women to support their dreams.

"She has to be smart, God-fearing, and know how to love. She also has to make you feel like a king... While she serves as a companion in your life, you must also make her feel like a queen".

“Most people don't prioritise intelligence... She has made me have a very strong mindset, helping me focus on who I want to be and how I want to see myself in the future."

Watch the video below:

Tic Tac talks about the Weija dam

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Tic Tac who was not pleased with the condition of Ghana's Weija Dam and the growing galamsey trend.

Many Ghanaians are also worried by the musician's latest video clip of the water body. Tic Tac issued a strong message to stakeholders, expressing his concerns about the current condition of the Weija Dam.

YEN.com.gh discussed Tic Tac's report on matters about the Weija dam with Rose Balami.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh