A video of a white man, locally called obroni, working as a trotro mate in Ghana has sparked a wave of reactions on social media

The obroni man was heard in the viral video hailing for passengers in a moving car that was heading towards Madina, Legon, Okponglo and Legon

Netizens who came across the video on social media thronged the comment sections to share varied views, with many praising him

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

A white man who recently visited Ghana has been spotted working as a commercial bus conductor, popularly referred to as trotro mate.

In a viral TikTok video, the white man, referred to as obroni in Ghanaians local parlance, was seen hailing for passengers in a moving commercial bus.

A white man visits Ghana and works as a trotro mate in Accra. Photo credit: @aronspaghetti/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

The obroni man, identified on his TikTok page as @aronspaghetti, appeared to be thoroughly enjoying the experience and the intricacies of commercial transport in West Africa.

@aronspaghetti was joined in the bus with another white woman, who may probably be his partner, while he continued to hail for passenger.

"Madina, Legon, Madina, Leegon, Okplonglo, Shiashie, he the obroni man was heard mentioning the destinations of the commercial bus.

A moving commcercial bus, also known as trotro, arriving at its destination in Accra. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: Getty Images

While he seemed to be enjoying the experience, the original conductor of the bus took the opportunity to get a well deserved rest for a few seconds.

The few passengers in the moving burst could not help themselves but to laugh at his pronunciation of the names of the destinations.

Below is the video of the obroni man working as a trotro mate:

Reactions to the obroni man's video

The video of the obroni man working as a trotro mate has sparked a flurry of reactions on TikTok, with many netizens trooping to the comment section to react.

Below are some of the comments to the trending TikTok video of the obroni man.

@del_sahal said:

"Chale you and your driver no drop me at my correct location oo."

@Ruthless Dråçø also said:

"Aswear if not because of our economy Ghana is the best place to live in this world."

@Siri’s boyfriend commented:

"Wow bro I like this… I need to meet you guys before you go back, I am at Accra Kaneshie."

@Dat bhoy also commented:

"All this one no concern me ooo, my problem is who recorded Dr time daso's dream."

@younglord wrote:

"You might find it difficult to go back if u stay too long coz this country is full of happiness."

Trotro mate takes chobo, netizen rebuke him

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a trotro mate was caught on camera allegedly stealing from his bus driver from their daily sales.

The action, which is referred to in Ghana as chobo, is frown upon by most commercial bus drivers, as many of them have had to sack their conductors.

The viral video showed the commercial bus conductor shortchanging his boss behind the sprinter car they work with.

Many who came across the video expressed disappointment in the trotro mate and rebuked him for stealing from his boss.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh