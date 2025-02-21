A food vendor could not hide her frustration after she shared the negative effects of power outages on her business

This comes after she lamented that chocolate drinks worth GH¢1,000 had gone bad as a result of Dumsor

Netizens who took to the comment section of the video shared their concerns about the recent power outages in the country

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

A Ghanaian food vendor took to social media to open up on the negative impact of power cuts popularly known as Dumsor on her business.

This comes after she posted a video on TikTok showing the sad moment she was emptying bottles of chocolate drinks she sells into a bucket.

A food vendor cries out as her chocolate drinks spoil due to power cuts. Photo credit: @adepa523/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The video then panned to several bottles of chocolate drinks and roselle juice also called sobolo in a deep freezer which had also gone bad.

The lady in the caption of the video attributed the losses incurred to the decision by the Electricity Company of Ghana, (ECG) to cut power supply.

"This is what ECG did to my chocolate drinks," she wrote in the caption of the video accompanied by a crying emoji.

A young lady tries studying with lanterns amid a blackout. Photo credit: @Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

She also disclosed to a commentator that the amount invested in making the chocolate drinks was GH¢1,000.

At the time of writing this report, the sad video had raked in over 9,000 likes and 200 comments.

Watch the video below:

Trader comforted after Dumsor causes heavy losses

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video comforted the young lady on the unfortunate incident caused by the recent power cuts. Others also admonished her to get a generator to prevent such unforeseen circumstances.

Tempo vibes added:

"I wanted to do cold store business but as soon as Mahama won I advised myself. Best decision ever."

Ogee Carter commented:

"I think those who use light in their business should have a new job in this NDC government because eka nie."

WENDY BEE stated:

"This is how the change of Government can affect each and every one of us. When people think it is Bawumia who will suffer. It is possible."

iammillicentyorke wrote:

"If you voted for NPP ah I feel your pain paaa. But if you voted for NDC or you refused to vote then so shall it be, because more than this is ahead of us all. My name is Peace."

Monimannevada

"Dumsor king is Back. Ghanaians living in Ghana right now and those who voted for The NDC should keep quiet and suffer."

Energy Minister speaks about Dumsor

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Minister for Energy and MP for the Yapei-Kusawgu constituency, John Abdulai Jinapor in January hinted at possible power cuts during the course of President John Mahama's reign as Head of State.

This came after John Jinapor in an interview stated that power cuts were 'imminent' citing insufficient fuel for energy generation.

At the time, he explained that the fuel supply available for power generation was possibly just enough to only last for 48 hours.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh