Evangelist Suro Nyame has asked Ghanaians to pray for him following his recent arrest

The controversial evangelist, in a video, clarified matters regarding his arrest and stated that the arrest is likely to render him bankrupt

Netizens who saw the post expressed mixed reactions in the comments section as some sympathised with him while others criticised him

Popular Ghanaian evangelist Suro Nyame has made his first public appearance after his alleged arrest.

Evangelist Suro Nyame confirmed his arrest in a video; however, he clarified certain reports about the incident.

He first thanked Ghanaian preacher Rev Obofour for coming to his rescue during the trying period. Evangelist Suro Nyame stated that Rev Obofour helped him secure a GH¢1.6 billion bail after his arrest.

The famous evangelist, known for his controversial style of preaching, further opened up about his arrest, stating that a woman caused it. He noted, however, that the said woman is not Derby as has been widely reported.

"My arrest is related to an incident that happened in 2021. It has nothing to do with Derby. Derby is my friend and we've known each other for less than a year. So it won't be prudent to associate the event to her, and besides, until you guys claimed I had been arrested, she didn't even know about it," he said.

He did not state exactly what happened but claimed someone really close to him betrayed him and liaised with the woman and the police toi nstigate his arrest.

Evangelist Suro Nyame seeks prayers from Ghanaians

Evangelist Suro Nyame, in his video, made a passionate plea to Ghanaians to pray for him since he is experiencing a very difficult time. He claim the incident is likely to render him bankrupt.

"All the things in my room have been taken away," he added.

Netizens react to Suro Nyame's comments

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comments section of the post. While some sympathised with him, others criticised him.

Popular Ghanaian Evangelist Suro Nyame reportedly arrested

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that reports indicated that popular Ghanaian pastor Evangelist Suro Nyame was arrested.

This was alleged by Avram Ben Moshe, a close friend of the preacher, during a TikTok LIVE session.

According to Avram Ben Moshe, the man of God was being held in custody at the Nima Police Station over some issues with his girlfriend.

