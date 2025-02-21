A video of a lady reacting to ongoing efforts to get Kofi Adoma the needed treatment has gone viral

She lamented that calls on Dormaahene Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyeman Badu II to play a role in Kofi Adoma's recovery was needless

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have reacted to the lady's concern

A young lady based abroad has divided opinions on social media after she waded into the brouhaha surrounding Kofi Adoma Nwawanii's eye treatment.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the lady known as Mamaba lashed out at persons accusing the Dormaahene, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyeman Badu II of being unconcerned in the wake of the unfortunate incident.

Lady rubbishes appeal for Dormaahene to support Kofi Adoma. Photo credit: @Bono People Of West Africa/Facebook @Kofi Adoma Nwanwanii/Facebook

First, she aimed her displeasure at the leadership of Angel Broadcasting Network accusing them of negligence.

She wondered if the workers of that company had not been insured in case an unfortunate incident happened to any of them in the performance of their duties.

With this, she alleged that Kofi TV, Mahgraheb TV and Angel TV were duly paid for their coverage of the Kwafie festival.

Giving a breakdown she explained that the Angel TV took GH¢30,000, Kofi TV took GH¢15,000 and Magraheb TV took GH¢10,000.

She then shared a screenshot purporting to be a Whatsapp chat between Kofi Adoma and a sub-chief regarding the coverage of the festival.

Kofi Adoma's colleague calls out Dormaahene

Kojo Serbo a colleague of Kofi Adoma voiced his disappointment in the Dormaahene, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyeman Badu II in the wake of Kofi Adoma's shooting incident.

Kojo Sebor during his show Angel Drive, called out the Dormaahene over his lack of interest in the celebrated broadcaster's health condition.

He lamented that the respected traditional ruler had not even paid a visit to the ailing journal.ist

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 3000 likes and 100 comments.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Kofi Adoma's injury

Social media who took to the comment section of the video shared varied opinions on allegations made by the lady

Yaw dwarkwaa

"Pls this is not the time for this narrative. A life is a stake and as Ghanaians we should do our best to support Kofi Adoma whether he was paid or not"

Sam commented:

"I don't even know what Angel is doing about and they want to blame the wrong person,Nana can only help out of free will."

WHO IS TOKOSII IN MANHYIIndicatedted:

"You said it all. I believe all cars at Angel Group Of Companies have insurance yet his skill workers doesn’t. His company is responsible for all medical bills."

DO asked:

"Did they even show the program at all?And were they paid or not."

Kwaku Manu reacts to Kofi Adoma's shooting incident

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kwaku Manu spoke about Kofi Adoma's shooting incident.

The Kumawood actor in a video shared his concerns regarding the handling of the rifle by the gunman during the festival.

Kwaku Manu expressed disappointment with the lack of care and attention from the individual who fired the gun after the incident occurred.

