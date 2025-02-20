A video of Oheneba Nana Karikari, the man who reportedly intercedes for people cursed with Antoa Nsuo Nyamaa has surfaced online

The man identified as Oheneba Nana Karikari was spotted dancing excitedly at a public gathering

His details have emerged after the video of him dancing at the funeral popped up

Oheneba Nana Karikari is one of the men in charge of the famous Antoa River. He is reportedly the spiritualist who intercedes on behalf of people cursed with the Antoa Nsuo Nyamaa.

Oheneba has recently become a subject of public discussion after a video of him dancing at a funeral surfaced on social media.

Oheneba Nana Karikari is one of the men in charge at Antoa. Image source: Ken Frimpong

Source: TikTok

The renowned spiritualist took time off his schedule to attend a funeral and mingle with relatives and his townsfolk. He was captured in a video dancing Adowa to a popular traditional tune.

His recent public appearance has stirred curiosity among the public as to who he is and more details.

Who is Oheneba Nana Karikari?

Reports indicate that Oheneba Nana Karikari is one of the spiritualists in charge at Antoa Nsuo Nyaama.

He is reportedly in charge of handling spiritual cases, precisely overturning and

His real name is Oheneba Nana Karikari but he's also known as Nana Garty. Further reports also indicate that he is the son of the late Antoahene, Nana Kwaku Ware.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Nana Karikari's appearance

Netizens who saw the post of the renowned spiritual leader were impressed. Many commended him over his role, while others claimed he resembled the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

@Jolene 🌹 wrote:

"Ei 🙄, so u ar not even scared of wat he does. Such an insult,waw .hmmm."

@principal087 wrote:

"I wish im closer to this man, these are the people i want to ask intelligent questions from, not the hypocrite bible says bible say fo) nor."

@Giddyluve🥰 and 985 others wrote:

"He looks like a spiritual being. Stop those insults and becareful💯"

@1mentor.IV wrote:

"Imagine if this man curse you 😂"

@Only God wrote:

"The Head alone self can overturn it 🙏."

@Comments nyame wrote:

"I don't understand why the name is pronounced kakari but spelt karikari😂."

@NAFKASSI_OFFICIAL PAGE wrote:

"This is real Ashanti. This how the real Ashanti’s look like."

@KofiGhanaTV wrote:

"Am saving pictures of those insulting him .I will send to him later 😂😂😂😂"

@ama😌fosuaa😋 wrote:

"Ei saaa then he is rich paa ooooo sikahene🤭🥰"

@Steve Legend wrote:

"and people are able to dance around him."

@Bernice🌸Wills wrote:

"Overturning paaa.. "Reversing" please, Thanks 🙏"

@Mr sweet wrote:

"He's part of them buh he's not the main man please."

@ODENEHO224 wrote:

"His another name is Nana Garty."

@yawoduro48 wrote:

"I remember this man. He’s just."

@Sark Gh wrote:

"Since 1990 No one has steals his money and Nobody has fight him before 😹😹."

@principal087 wrote:

"Over my dead body will i something aside myself, putting myself away to worship someone or something is a taboo for me, i only reverence nature."

Top Kotoko supporters to storm Antoa shrine

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that popular Asante Kotoko supporters are planning to resort to spiritual means to seek justice for murdered fan Pooley.

The famous fan was stabbed to death in Nsoatre during a GPL game between Nsoatreman FC and Kotoko.

The Ghana Police Service are still investigating the painful death of Pooley, with several suspects detained and questioned.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh