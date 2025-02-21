A video of a journalist at Onua FM reacting to Kofi Adoma's health condition has gone viral

Nana Yaa Brefo appealed to the Dormaahene Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyeman Badu II and Kwaku Oteng to support Kofi Adoma

She opined that funding to pay the medical bills for Kofi Adoma's eye treatment should not have been an issue

Famed media personality Nana Yaa Brefo has expressed pain over what is happening to her friend and former colleague Kofi Adoma.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on @onua951fm on X Nana Yaa who was setting the records straight on certain matters regarding Kofi Adoma's eye treatment expressed sadness that a GoFundMe had been set up in a desperate attempt to assist the journalist.

Looking visibly displeased the outspoken journalist called on the Dormaahene, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyeman Badu II to put in frantic efforts in ensuring that Kofi Adoma regains full fitness.

"Let me greet Dormaahene, Nana if for nothing at all he hails from your hometown. It should not be the case that because of what people have said you have stayed away from it or would not even support it. Nana. Please Don't let people criticise you on this matter.

Nana Yaa Brefo also turned his attention to the founder of Angel Group of Companies Dr Kwaku Oteng where she pleaded with the business mogul to show more interest in ensuring that this employee regains full fitness.

"Dr Kwaku Oteng this is something, you could do, if he was your child you would have moved over than what you are doing. It should not have gotten to the point that we need a GoFundMe. He has supported a lot of people on social media" she said.

Colleague of Kofi Adoma calls out with Dormaahene

Kojo Sebor, the host of Angel Drive on Angle FM, called out the Dormaahene over his lack of interest regarding the broadcaster's health condition.

He expressed astonishment after learning that the revered traditional ruler had not paid a visit to Kofi Adoma since the incident happened.

At the time of writing this report, the video had generated a lot of reactions

Watch the video below:

Kwaku Manu analyses Kofi Adoma's shooting incident

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kwaku Manu also shared his views on Kofi Adoma's shooting incident.

The Kumawood actor in a video had issues regarding the handling of the rifle by the gunman during the festival.

Kwaku Manu expressed disappointment with the lack of care and attention from the individual who fired the gun after the incident occurred.

