A Ghanaian woman could not contain her tears in a video after finding some money in her belongings

She stated that she had been starving for long and found the money at a time when she urgently needed it

Netizens who saw the video were heartbroken and expressed their views in the comments section of the post

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

A Ghanaian widow was overwhelmed with emotions after finding some money she had long forgotten tucked in her things.

The woman found a GH¢20 note tucked in her belongings when she least expected it and her reaction was priceless.

Ghanaian woman cries after finding money in her belongings. Image source: Christable Takyi

Source: TikTok

In a video which has since gone viral, she broke into tears and thanked God for miraculously leading her to the money.

According to her, she found the money at a time when she urgently needed it and had no hope, calling it nothing short of a miracle.

The widow explained in a video that she had been starving and had nothing to eat and no money to buy food when she found the money. She burst into singing, thanking God in the emotional video.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Ghanaian widow's video

Netizens who saw the video were heartbroken. Many expressed their views in the comments section of the post.

While some sympathised with her, others asked for her mobile money number to donate some money to her.

Akosua Nyamekye5

Can I get her contact to send her something small?

1d ago

21

Reply

C🎀

· Creator

I sent it to you

1d ago

3

Reply

View 3 more

Hide

Derry65

Please can I send mummy something 🥰🥰🥰

1d ago

3

Reply

C🎀

· Creator

I dm you

1d ago

1

Reply

View 6 more

Hide

ewura U

They hungry part weak me dear,it’s hard when u are hungry sorry mama I love u die

1d ago

7

Reply

C🎀

· Creator

😂😂

1d ago

0

Reply

Hide

Nana yaw

Please can I post this on my Facebook page?

20h ago

0

Reply

C🎀

· Creator

Why not

17h ago

1

Reply

View 1 more

Hide

kaaka

Mothers can be dramatic oo eei😂 20gh arh

20h ago

0

Reply

View 1 reply

MAY

monument paaa eeiii 😂😂😂😂😂😂

1d ago

10

Reply

C🎀

· Creator

Mistake tho

1d ago

3

Reply

View 1 more

Hide

Marvin kofi Asare

can I send something please

1d ago

9

Reply

C🎀

· Creator

I dm you

1d ago

3

Reply

View 1 more

Hide

Ekua Benyiwaa 02

you are wearing se Asa and crying for money eeeii maa 😂😂

1d ago

4

Reply

C🎀

· Creator

She was not expecting to found money whiles she needed money

1d ago

3

Reply

Hide

Mrs-Ama💕🖤🦋

May God bless ur mothers n protect them for as 🙏🙏🙏😢😢😩long as

1d ago

14

Reply

C🎀

· Creator

Amen 🥺

1d ago

3

Reply

Hide

sweetofficial51

Why am sad ooooooh

1d ago

8

Reply

C🎀

· Creator

Aww

1d ago

1

Reply

View 1 more

Hide

@maagifty0 wrote:

"I understand what's the woman is going."

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh