Ghanaian Widow Weeps After Finding Missing GH¢20, Video Breaks Heart: "I Was Starving And Broke"
- A Ghanaian woman could not contain her tears in a video after finding some money in her belongings
- She stated that she had been starving for long and found the money at a time when she urgently needed it
- Netizens who saw the video were heartbroken and expressed their views in the comments section of the post
A Ghanaian widow was overwhelmed with emotions after finding some money she had long forgotten tucked in her things.
The woman found a GH¢20 note tucked in her belongings when she least expected it and her reaction was priceless.
In a video which has since gone viral, she broke into tears and thanked God for miraculously leading her to the money.
According to her, she found the money at a time when she urgently needed it and had no hope, calling it nothing short of a miracle.
The widow explained in a video that she had been starving and had nothing to eat and no money to buy food when she found the money. She burst into singing, thanking God in the emotional video.
Watch the video below:
Netizens react to Ghanaian widow's video
Netizens who saw the video were heartbroken. Many expressed their views in the comments section of the post.
While some sympathised with her, others asked for her mobile money number to donate some money to her.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Jessie Ola-Morris (Human-Interest Editor) Jessie Ola-Morris is a Human Interest editor at YEN.com.gh. She has over three years of experience in journalism. She graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2022 with a Bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Her journalism career started with myjoyonline.com, a subsidiary of The Multimedia Group Limited, where she worked as a writer. Jessie also previously served as a multimedia journalist for The Independent Ghana. In 2024, Jessie completed Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: jessie.ola-morris@yen.com.gh