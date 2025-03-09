Ghanaian female dancer Lisa Quama has won hearts after opening up about her relationship status on the Delay Show

The University of Ghana graduate, Lisa Quama, stated that she confirmed rumours about being a tomboy

Some social media users have commented on Lisa Quama's trending interview that Deloris Frimpong Manso posted on YouTube

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Ghanaian female musician Lisa Quama has opened up about her relationship and private life on the Delay Show with Deloris Frimpong Manso.

The 22-year-old dancer explained that she likes to hang out with men, although she has never had a private encounter with anyone yet.

Dancer Lisa Quama says she is a holy girl. Photo credit: @lisaquama.

Source: Instagram

Lisa Quama proudly stated that she is a tomboy and she doesn't have any female dress in her wardrobe.

She disclosed that she felt weird the first time she wore makeup for her birthday shoot and jokingly added that she has only one pair of high heels.

Lisa Quama denies dating her team member

University of Ghana graduate, Lisa Quama, stated emphatically that she has never kissed any of her team members as speculated on social media.

Watch the video below:

Lisa Quama talks about her mom's car

Lisa Quama disclosed on the Delay Show that she bought a brand-new car for her mother, but she drives it around in town.

The talented dancer disclosed that her mother had her car before she got another one as a form of appreciation for supporting her dreams.

Lisa Quama added that the car was registered in her mother's name because she bought it for her.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

e.ntamoty stated:

"She Dey make sense yes."

kidmvgic stated:

"She’s so confident. 🔥🔥🔥."

independent_essy stated:

"This young is more confident than most adults who have been on the Delay show 👏🏽. I can’t wait to watch it on YouTube❤️."

_thenicholas stated:

"Wei die3 fire oo fire 😂."

setornam stated:

"If you have no idea, who she is, this is your button👉."

jay_qwecy_13 stated:

"She is an interesting character."

aidoo_benhito stated:

"Lisa is so confident kw333 😂."

novembers_favourite_ stated:

"She’s so confident! Dee couldn’t push her🤣😂🤣😂😂😂."

debbie_yebbie stated:

"We cross our heart Lisa…if we had something in the heart , we would ask without hesitating ☺️❤️❤️❤️…Mami gye wo ✌🏾."

itsbb7 stated:

"Naaa I have to go follow this girl whatttttttt."

oobedhhope1 stated:

“ Feel free! Lerme answer all today “ energy!!!😂

enyo_austina stated:

"Delay understand Lisa it’s different if she wasn’t living in with her. The fact that she was that thoughtful its good and also the car is in her mummy’s name❤️."

Watch the video below:

Lisa Quama rocks a stylish kente outfit

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Lisa Quama, a Ghanaian female dancer, who looked regal in custom-made costumes and expensive jewellery sets.

The DWP Academy member and well-known dancer went viral with her gorgeous kente ensemble.

Lisa Quama's attire and signature haircut have drawn criticism from certain social media users.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh