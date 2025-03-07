Yaw Dabo, in a video he shared from his visit to France, bought food at a restaurant and surprised many as he spoke French with the cashier

In the video, the diminutive actor enquired about the price of the food and had a brief conversation with her in the foreign language

Dabo, who often travels to numerous European countries, received love in the comments section as many Ghanaians admired his success

Ghanaian actor Yaw Dabo has surprised many after speaking French in a restaurant during his visit to France.

In a video he shared, the actor ordered food and had a brief conversation with the cashier in French.

He started off with English but switched to French when he realised the lady was a French speaker. He inquired about the price of the food, and the lady pointed at a digital screen where he could find the price. He then proceeded to rattle some words in French that had the lady smiling broadly.

They had a further exchange, with Yaw Dabo finishing the conversation with a good-bye message and walking out with his food.

Dabo, who often travels across Europe, impressed fans with his ability to speak the language. Many Ghanaians praised him in the comments, admiring his confidence and success.

This is not the first time the actor has gained attention for speaking a foreign language. In 2023, he went viral after a street interview with Spanish media outlet Marca during a UEFA Champions League match. His support for Real Madrid and his broken English made headlines.

Later, Marca invited him to their studio, where he met Spanish journalist Jose Luis Allegue Villares. The reporter was excited to speak with Dabo, who responded in Spanish while smiling and nodding along.

Ghanaians admire Yaw Dabo's charisma and success

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

_MONEYKING said:

"They are just waiting to hear “ children now you can start eating”.

skdebase wrote:

"I tap into this grace in Jesus Christ's name I declare."

K.K Frederick said:

"You are blessed. May God continue to bless you and protect you."

Babae Ofosu commented:

"Almighty will bless u and me."

Spirit🙏 son Jnr said:

"God bless you, papa."

OfficialObengBright said:

"God bless you, manager one and we are praying the drip will bring more opportunities."

🇬🇭Bra_Khofi_FineBoy🇬🇭 commented:

"I powerfully tap into ur blessing in Jesus mighty name, amen."

MINISTER MARFO said:

"My testimonies would be countless. It's happening, and to God Almighty be the glory."

FREE_MIND.wrote:

"Enjoy my brother, my time will surely come. God is alive."

John Dumelo speaks French during vetting

John Dumelo also recently showed his French-speaking skills during his vetting by the Parliamentary Appointment Committee on February 25, 2025.

YEN.com.gh reported that the Member of Parliament showed how fluent he was in the language when Alexander Afenyo Markin inquired about his proficiency.

His performance impressed many social media users, who praised him and admired his eloquence.

