Haruna Iddrisu Speaks Fluent Twi With Otumfuo on a Visit to Manhyia Palace

Haruna Iddrisu did significantly well as he explained to the king of the Asante Kingdom the purpose of his visit to the Manhyia Palace

Many Ghanaians who came across the video on social media thronged the comment section to react

Minister of Education, Haruna Iddrisu, paid a courtesy call to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi.

The visit was part of Mr Iddrisu's working tour of the Ashanti Region to assess issues affecting the educational sector.

The Minister, who is also the Member of Parliament for Tamale South, was accompanied to the Manhyia Palace by the Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Frank Amoakohene.

During the meeting with the revered king, the minister laid bare the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC)'s plans and policies to transform education in Ghana.

A video of the meeting circulating on social captured Haruna Iddrisu speaking fluent Twi with the Otumfuo.

"Otumfuo's linguist, kindly tell the Otumfuo that I came here this afternoon with greetings and gratitude, and to also seek his prayers and guidance on my new role as the Education Minister after my appointment by His Excellency John Dramani Mahama. It's only wise that I come here to seek the Otumfuo's blessing and wisdom," he said in Twi.

He further used the opportunity to reiterate the NDC's commitment to improving the Free Senior High School (FSHS) Policy introduced by the erstwhile New Patriotic Party (NPP), refuting speculation that the government intends to cancel it.

"During the elections, there were a lot of speculations that the NDC would cancel the FSHS policy, but Otumfuo, I want to assure you that we would make it better and improve the entire Ghanaian education sector because we believe that the future of the country largely depends on its educational sector," he added.

The Minister also promised not to disappoint the Otumfuo, President Mahama and the good people of Ghana in his new role.

Haruna Iddrisu is a Dagomba man from the Northern Region of Ghana. However, the Tamale South MP is married to an Ashanti woman.

This, perhaps, informs the improvement in his Twi language proficiency.

Reactions to Iddrisu's Twi & Otumfuo visit

Ghanaians who saw Haruna Iddrisu's video took to the comment section to react. Below are a few of the comments.

@Gen Rapito said:

"Northerners and Twi speaking is like an Ashanti speaking English."

@GENERAL also said:

"Honorable please speak Dagomba and be free."

@fokuomensah commented:

"Honourable H Iddrisu my favourite NDC man I wish you good luck I trust you."

Appiah Stadium meets Haruna Iddrisu

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a popular supporter of the NDC in the Ashanti Region, Appiah Stadium, met with the Minister of Education at the Parliament House in Accra.

In a viral video, Haruna Iddrisu showed humility as he interacted with Appiah Stadium briefly before entering the parliamentary chamber for the reading of the 2025 budget statement.

The budget was read on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, by the Finance Minister, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson.

