Haruna Iddrisu is trending in the wake of the 2025 Budget Statement that was read on Tuesday

This comes after he showed his humility and friendliness after exchanging pleasantries with Appiah Stadium

Ghanaians who reacted to the video shared varied opinions on the interaction between Appiah Stadium and Haruna Iddrisu

The Minister Haruna Iddrisu has earned the admiration of many in the wake of the 2025 Budget Statement on Tuesday, March 11, 2025.

This follows his show of humility after he was spotted at Parliament House in his capacity as the Member of Parliament for Tamale South.

Appiah Stadium Meets Haruna Iddrisu, Bonds With Him In Touching Video

Source: TikTok

A video which has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @the1957news showed the moment Haruna Iddrisu arrived at the Parliament for the Budget.

As he walked into the Chamber, Haruna Iddrisu noted the Ghanaian political commentator Frank Kwaku Appiah, popularly known as Appiah Stadium, was hovering around the entrance of the chamber.

Haruna Iddrisu showed his humility as he called Appiah Stadium, walked towards him and exchanged pleasantries.

The show of humility and friendliness by Haruna Iddrisu impressed Appiah Stadium as he praised the Minister of Education by describing him as a genuine and good man.

Appiah Stadium meets Sammy Gyamfi

The Acting Managing Director of the Precious Minerals Marketing Company (PMMC), Sammy Gyamfi, also displayed a show of humility when he met Appiah Stadium at Parliment

While to the chamber, he saw Appiah Staidum apparently after the latter referred to the lawyer as his brother-in-law and proceeded to shake his hand.

Sammy Gyamfi seemed to be in a haste; however, Appiah Stadium pleaded with him to look at him, a comment which brought smiles on the face of the PMMC boss.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the 2025 Budget Statement

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video shared their views on the 2025 Budget.

@EBENEZERAM57544 wrote:

"I have seen why Prof Ferdinand's face is missing on campus. Good work prof."

@Greenshidoo stated:

"All the money allocated into education if the gov't doesn't create jobs for the students to be productive in the future then the money go waste."

@mansoryBoy1_ reacted:

"By now some fools are seriously on the web searching for the price of this bag."

@Longman_Dogo added:

"The bag is nice mmom.we pray the content is even nicer."

Appiah Stadium vibes with NPP MP

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Appiah Stadium was seen in a hearty chat with the Member of Parliament for the Assin South constituency for the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

It all happened when Reverend John Ntim Fordjour engaged in a friendly conversation with Appiah Stadium after arriving in Parliament.

Appiah Stadium whispered something into Reverend John Ntim Fordjour's ears, which got the Member of Parliament for the Assin South constituency laughing as he walked into the chamber

Source: YEN.com.gh