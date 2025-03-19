A Ghanaian economist and businessman, Dr Kofi Amoah gave the sanitation volunteer group, the Buzstop Boys GH¢20,000

Kantanka Automobile also donated an amount of GH¢2000 and several bottles of water to the group as a way of encouraging them

Social media users who saw the posts applauded the donors in the comment section for their generous gifts

Dr Kofi Amoah, a renowned economist and businessman gifted the sanitation volunteer group, the Buzstop Boys GH¢20,000 to continue their work of ensuring Ghana is clean.

This donation happened after Citizen Kofi, who is popularly called, reached out to the group through social media.

In a post on X, Citizen Kofi asked the group to get in touch or he would offer the money to any other volunteer group he deems worthwhile.

“Eiiiii @buzstopboys, so you won’t get in touch? It seems they have gotten too much cash donation BRUTAL…and that’s good! Keep it up…Any group out there doing worthwhile volunteer work? Let’s know you so we can push you small. All hands on deck, laying one brick at a time to rebuild our dear country. Politicians alone cannot fix Ghana. But working together can!! So let’s work, together,” his post said.

A few days after the post BuzStop Boys shared an update saying they had received the money.

“Hi guys help us say a big thank you to @amoah_citizen for a whooping 20,000 Ghana cedis donation to support the BuzstopBoys 🙏🇬🇭🙏🙏,” they posted.

Kantanka donates to BuzStop Boys

Meanwhile, Kantanka Automobile also donated an amount of GH¢2000 and several bottles of water to BuzStop Boys.

Receiving the items and cash donations, one of the group members thanked Kantanka and said they started the volunteer work due to the encouragement of Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka.

Netizens applaud BuzStop Boys donors

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the posts shared by @ buzstopboys on X. Read them below:

@Ademens1 said:

“I thought they came to donate one pick-up for your group.”

@bigthreestudios wrote:

“Is this what you call a selfless act? We dey take money for selfless acts? And yesterday I said we should direct our energies to things that will bring actual change and I was being crucified for it. Country dey spoil you dey paint around. Let’s be serious.”

@sefadzi20 said:

“Not bad...but I thought they brought the BSBs pickup. @KantankaAuto please manufacture some simple tools for the team to make work easy wheelbarrow, shovels cuttings tools like slashers and blowers.”

@Danbridge_ wrote:

“I think the GFA and minister of sports should hand over all the stadiums in Ghana into your hands cuz you guys are good and have deep love for this nation.”

@TigerKwaku said:

“Mr. @amoah_citizen God richly bless you for the donation you made to @buzstopboys.”

@BraTeye wrote:

“God bless you @amoah_citizen. You are such an inspiration to us the young ones.”

President Mahama donates GH¢50,000 to Buzstop Boys

YEN.com.gh reported that President John Mahama met BuzStop Boys and lauded their efforts in keeping Ghana clean.

At the time he met them, he was the flagbearer for the NDC in the 2024 elections.

He donated GH¢50,000 to support their work after having a fruitful discussion with them at his Cantonment office.

