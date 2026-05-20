A Ghanaian man who spent a huge sum of money to travel to the UK said he wants to come back to Ghana

Abdul indicated that since he travelled to the UK, he has not had any gainful job that will enable him to take care of himself and his family

Ghanaians on social media who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts on the matter

Abdul, a Ghanaian man living in the United Kingdom (UK), said he wants to return home after spending GH₵210,000 to travel abroad.

The young man stated that he used to work as a bicycle repairer at Caprice in the Greater Accra Region.

Abdul, a Ghanaian man in the UK, says he wants to return home after two years abroad. Photo credit: SVTV Africa/YouTube & Getty Images

Source: UGC

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Abdul said he's always wanted to travel abroad, but his preferred country was Spain or Japan.

"I always wanted to travel outside Ghana. I really wanted to go to Japan or Spain. However, no matter how I tried, it didn't seem possible. So a friend recommended that I try the UK."

Abdul indicated that even though he was living well in Ghana, he travelled to the UK on a Certificate of Sponsorship (CoS) visa.

The CoS visa is a secure, digital record issued by a licensed UK employer that proves you have a valid job offer. It provides a unique reference number you must enter when applying for a UK work visa, such as the Skilled Worker visa.

According to Abdul, he paid a huge amount to travel, but he has not got a proper job. Abdul said he has been in the UK for two years but has no job or money.

He said that travelling abroad has taught him that he was living a better life in Ghana.

"Abroad is just a show. Only cameras. If I get a job to save for about six months, I will buy a ticket and return home. I just need my ticket and a little amount of money so I can return home."

Watch the YouTube video below:

Reactions to man who wants to return home

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by SVTV Africa on YouTube. Read them below:

@jstartech2812 said:

"May God help him to come home safely quickly, since his health is deteriorating."

@jstartech2812 wrote:

"Abroakyire can be full of Stress. Stress is the root of all illness: BP, Heart Attack, Stroke, Diabetes, Mental illness, and unending medical issues."

@gabilodon6471 said:

"Not easy oooo."

@damoahlydia1284 wrote:

"You will learn the hard way when you travel abroad."

@dawudambemah7211 said:

"Why all the UK UK saaa? Eiii hmmm all the complaining about UK if you can’t come home home sweet home 🏠 nowhere like home."

@awesomefunnyworld5905 wrote:

"Ah, Aboki, you sold all your cattle to go and see snow. Satisfied now?"

A Ghanaian family living abroad returns to their homeland to start farming. Photo credit: @kobengdarko/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Family leaves Canada for Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian family had shed light on their decision to relocate to Ghana from Canada.

In a video on TikTok, the woman said that the family was inspired to make the big move by the teachings of Obeng Darko.

Social media users who took to the comments section praised the family for using their lived experience to inspire others.

Source: YEN.com.gh