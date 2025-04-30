The Ghanaian cedi has appreciated steadily against major foreign currencies to trade at around GH¢13 and GH¢14 to the dollar

While this is good news for local businesses, some Ghanaians abroad are worried about the cost of funding projects back home

A Canada-based man expressed his frustration, saying the cedi’s strength had made him regret supporting the ruling party

The Ghanaian cedi has seen a steady rise against most major foreign currencies since the beginning of 2025, appreciating significantly over the past three months.

As of April 30, the cedi, which used to trade between GH¢16.00 and GH¢15.00 to the US dollar, had dropped by over GH¢1, now trading between GH¢14.00 and GH¢13.00.

A Canada-based Ghanaian man says he regrets voting for John Mahama as the US dollar falls against the cedi. Photo credit: @nanaoforipaaben/TikTok & John Dramani Mahama/Facebook.

While the rise of the cedi has come as welcome news to local businesses, Ghanaians abroad seem worried about the stability of the currency.

A Ghanaian man based in Canada, Nana Ofori Paaben, has raised concerns about the US dollar’s depreciation against the cedi.

According to a video he shared online, the cedi’s appreciation would make completing projects back home expensive for citizens.

Due to the US dollar’s fall recently, the young man claimed that the cost of building projects in Ghana would be doubled.

Consequently, in the TikTok video, he said he regretted campaigning and voting for the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC).

“When NPP is in power, the dollar, pounds and euros rise, but anytime the NDC takes over, these currencies depreciate against the cedi. As we speak, if you're working on a project back home, the money you would have sent once during the NPP's time, you now need to send twice that amount to complete it,” he said.

He further questioned why the Finance Minister, Cassiel Ato Forson, was bent on stabilising the Ghanaian cedi.

“Ato Forson, what kind of problem is this? Some of us are beginning to regret campaigning for the NDC; we regret it. If you want to touch anything, why the dollar?” he quizzed.

Nana Ofori Paaben is a staunch supporter of the NDC on social media, so it is unclear whether his recent statement was made in jest to tease opponents of his party or if he was being serious.

Netizens react to Ghanaian lamenting cedi's rise

The video of the Ghanaian man sparked reactions on social media, with many netizens thronging the comments section to share their views.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@menlahdominic said:

"Do your project where you are staying."

@BO$$LADY also said:

"As the dollar reduces, the government should reduce the prices of goods."

@praiseGod commented:

"We want the dollar down so that the price of goods will go down."

The Finance Minister, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, reads the 2025 budget statement on March 11, 2025, on the floor of Parliament. Photo credit: Cassiel Ato Forson/Facebook.

Ato Forson presents Ghana's 2025 budget statement

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Ato Forson presented the 2025 budget statement at the Parliament of Ghana on March 11, 2025.

The so-called reset of the economy was met with enthusiasm due to the abolishment of taxes, including the controversial E-levy.

Many experts shared their respective opinions on how the budget would affect the business, entertainment and sports sectors.

