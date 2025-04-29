Social media has been sent into a frenzy after the Galamsey Must Fall demonstration was suspended

In an interview, Okatakyie Afrifa said the decision was made after a meeting with the police in Accra

However, Okatakyie stated that the purpose of embarking on the demonstration had been achieved

The second day of the Galamsey Must Fall protest has officially been suspended.

Organisers of the protest, the Generational Rights Protection Society, announced this during a press conference.

The co-convenor of the group, Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah, said the decision was taken following a closed-door meeting with the Accra Police Command.

He said the police requested the suspension to allow further engagement and determine a new date.

Okatakyie noted that although the anti-galamsey protest was postponed, its objectives had already been achieved.

“The Deputy Attorney-General, Dr. Justice Srem-Sai, together with the Accra Police Command, sent a clear message — they pleaded with us for day two to be postponed so they could adequately prepare,” he said.

“The Deputy Attorney-General also pleaded on behalf of the government because the pressure is coming on them as well. We believe that, whether in a day or two, the purpose has been achieved have the purpose for which the demonstration was done.

He also opened up on plans to submit a petition to the President, outlining what they want the government to do in dealing with the galamseu menace.

Hundreds of people took to the streets of Accra on April 28, 2025, to march against illegal mining and to call on authorities to act.

At the time of writing this report, the video had racked up over 7,000 views and 100 comments.

Reactions to the suspension of anti Galamsey demo

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video shared varied opinions on the suspension of the demonstration.

@Sharkwoo220210 commented:

"Mmoa, most of you are happy here, forgetting that the rivers are still polluted."

@georgeeSpikey wrote:

"The momentum and proper conviction no dey, so what do you expect? It’s politics! Those who were deliberately frustrated by the police back in the day didn’t give up. Tweaa!"

@paapisolo replied:

"So this was about trending, abi? You guys lacked the balls to match the Democracy Hub’s 3-day demonstration, where 53 activists were arrested for no reason. If you kept quiet about the plight of the 53, don’t come disturb our peace."

@MePotentials wrote:

"Ghanaians will disappoint you if you're doing the wrong thing. The majority of the people are educated and won’t waste their time validating stupidity. It's still a sign that if we go for another round of elections, the 41% will reduce to 21%."

Mahama orders seizure of Galamsey equipment

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that President John Dramani Mahama has directed the team in charge of illegal small-scale mining only seize the excavators involved and not burn them.

The President made this call when the members of the Christian Council visited him at the Jubilee House on Friday, February 21, 2025.

President Mahama said there was a need for a structured approach that balances enforcement with sustainable mining practices.

