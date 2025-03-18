Ghana’s 2025 Budget: What The Experts In Business, Entertainment, And Sports Say

Ghana's budget was read in Parliament by Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson on March 11, 2025

The budget, touted as a means of resetting the economy, was met with much enthusiasm and great joy by the general public

Many experts have shared their respective opinions on how the budget affects the business, entertainment and sports industries

Ghana's 2025 budget was read amidst so much joy and frenzy as Finance Minister, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson delivered the first of many such readings by the new Mahama-led government.

The budget, themed "Resetting the Economy for the Ghana We Want" aims to stimulate economic growth through tax cuts, increased social spending, and infrastructure development. Key policies include the abolition of the E-Levy and COVID-19 Levy, a 33% rise in School Feeding Programme funding, and GH¢2.81 billion for road maintenance. While the government anticipates a 4% GDP growth and an 11.9% inflation rate, experts have mixed reactions regarding its feasibility and impact across industries.

YEN.com.gh monitored experts in Sports, Business, and Entertainment to determine the 2025 budget's strengths and weaknesses.

Image: Ghana's Finance Minister, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson

Source: Twitter

Strengths of the 2025 budget

Monitoring the three industries, Senyo Hosi (Financial Expert and former CEO of the Ghana Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors) shared the strengths of the business perspective on the 2025 budget.

According to him, the abolition of the E-Levy was good for business as it was going to improve digital financial inclusion

“The removal of the E-Levy is a win for digital financial inclusion. Small businesses that hesitated to use mobile money due to the tax burden can now operate more efficiently. The VAT reforms are also a positive step toward simplifying compliance, which could encourage business growth.”

Francis Doku (Media & Entertainment Consultant) also shared that the budget has an indirect benefit for the creative arts industry even though it failed to capture direct investments

“The budget’s focus on infrastructure indirectly benefits the creative industry, as improved roads and transport networks enhance access to event venues and entertainment hubs. However, the lack of direct investment in the arts remains a missed opportunity.”

Michael Oti Adjei (Sports Journalist & Analyst) added his opinion on how he believes the 2025 budget can help shape a wonderful future in sports for Ghana.

“The government’s promise to invest in sports infrastructure and grassroots development is commendable. If well executed, this could boost local talent development and Ghana’s international sports performance.” -

Shortcomings of the 2025 budget

However, many other experts have shared their respective opinions on what they believe is the shortcoming of the budget concerning their various industries

Dr Theo Acheampong (Economist & Policy Analyst) had some reservations about the budget. According to him, there was a lack of clear-cut strategies to tackle the debt crisis faced in the country

“The budget lacks clear strategies for tackling the debt crisis beyond restructuring. While tax reductions are welcome, we need stronger measures to boost domestic production and foreign investment.”

George Quaye (CEO, Image Bureau) also shared how the budget's neglect of the creative arts industry leaves a bad taste and speaks about some of the struggles

“The entertainment sector remains neglected. There is no clear policy for financing local film, music, and theatre productions. We need structured funding mechanisms similar to what exists in Nigeria and South Africa.”

Legal Practitioner and Sports Analyst Moses Foh Amoaning expressed his disappointment with the budget in tackling the ailing sports infrastructure in the country

“Sports development requires more than infrastructure. There is no mention of policies to support athlete welfare, sponsorship, or leagues' financial sustainability. We need a holistic sports funding plan.”

YEN.com.gh recommendations for the 2025 budget

Religiously following what many had to say about the 2025 budget concerning the business, entertainment and sports industries, YEN.com.gh has a few recommendations that can help solve many of the various industry issues

For Business Growth

Implement targeted financial support for SMEs beyond tax cuts.

Strengthen policies to boost local manufacturing and exports.

Improve transparency in debt restructuring plans.

For the Entertainment Industry

Establish a government-backed entertainment fund to support creative projects.

Provide tax incentives for local film and music production.

Integrate arts and culture into national economic planning.

For Sports Development

Create a national sports fund to support athletes and grassroots programs.

Encourage public-private partnerships in sports investments.

Develop policies to ensure sustainable management of sports facilities.

Conclusion

While Ghana’s 2025 budget presents bold steps toward economic recovery, industry experts agree that targeted investments in business, entertainment, and sports are necessary for inclusive growth. With strategic adjustments, Ghana can achieve a more balanced economic transformation that benefits all sectors.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh