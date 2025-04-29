Eddie Nketiah's seeming readiness to represent Ghana over England has sparked reactions on social media

The former Arsenal striker has been a long-term target for the GFA, and it appears they will finally land their man

But most Ghanaians are not enthused with Nketiah's change of heart, especially as the Black Stars near World Cup qualification

The ongoing national team dilemma surrounding Eddie Nketiah has once again resurfaced—this time, with a decisive twist.

Born in London to Ghanaian parents, the 25-year-old forward has signalled a potential shift in international allegiance that could see him wear the colours of Ghana, the homeland of his ancestry.

Ghanaians have expressed mixed emotions following Eddie Nketiah's hint at switching his international allegiance to Ghana.

Ghana's pursuit of Eddie Nketiah

For years, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has pursued the services of the Crystal Palace attacker, hoping to integrate his goal-scoring instincts into the national setup.

Their persistent overtures, however, were consistently met with hesitation, as Nketiah harboured ambitions of carving a path into England’s senior squad, as noted by Reuters.

Climbing through the youth ranks, he became England’s all-time leading scorer at under-21 level.

That promise was partially rewarded on October 13, 2023, when he made his senior debut in a friendly win over Australia. Yet, that maiden appearance remains his only cap.

Eddie Nketiah replaced Ollie Watkins in his first and only cap for the Three Lions of England in an international friendly against Australia on October 13, 2023.

Eddie Nketiah declares readiness to play for Ghana

With competition intensifying and the English frontline brimming with elite-level attackers, the window for consistent national team involvement appears to be closing.

This shifting landscape has nudged the striker toward reconsidering his international future.

In a candid exchange on The Beautiful Game podcast, Nketiah revealed:

"When I was younger, representing England was an option after progressing through the youth system. But if Ghana invites me, then I'll be there."

Ghanaians react to Nketiah's change of heart

That simple, yet powerful, declaration has ignited widespread conversation back home.

On X (formerly Twitter), the Ghanaian football community wasted no time voicing their thoughts—some welcoming, others less so.

@Yaw101188 voiced his scepticism:

"We don't need him pls. He should wait patiently for England... We don't want 'monkey dey work, baboon dey chop' situation again."

@mycotah echoed a similar sentiment, hinting at opportunism:

"He wants to go to the World Cup and he knows he can't fit in the England team. Monkey no go work make baboon chop!!!!"

@adumuah_dna didn’t mince words:

"Pls, we don't need him. Simple."

@Callist29317640 added a blunt critique:

"And we ain’t calling either Siato no you flop."

However, not all responses were dismissive. @SackBontaleAFC offered a more balanced take:

"U can’t fault him. He’s always welcome."

What does Nketiah bring to the table?

Nketiah’s addition would provide Ghana with a different attacking profile.

His off-the-ball movement, ability to attack the near post, and knack for finding space in congested penalty areas could be invaluable, particularly in games where the Black Stars struggle to break down compact defences.

Nketiah's form this season

Still, concerns about his current form are valid.

Since leaving Arsenal, the London-born striker has found life difficult at Crystal Palace, managing just one goal in 25 Premier League appearances, per Transfermarkt.

His lack of productivity raises questions about his confidence and sharpness, although his potential switch could also present a fresh start at the international level.

Why Nketiah uses Ghanaian surname on his jersey

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Eddie Nketiah shared the reason behind choosing his Ghanaian surname for his jersey name.

The 25-year-old forward, still eligible to play for Ghana despite his previous stint with England, emphasised the pride he takes in his roots.

