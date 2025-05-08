A women's advocacy group is trending after it decided to protest near the Vatican regarding the conclave

The group labelled the move to have an all-male conclave, hence excluding women, who make up half of the Church, from any decision-making, as discriminatory

They said their decision to stage a protest was to raise awareness and call on the next pope to address their concerns

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

A group which promotes female priesthood, known as the Advocates for Women's Ordination Conference, staged a protest regarding the ongoing conclave and the current leadership structure of the Catholic Church.

The protest was held on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, on the same day that 133 cardinals from across 70 countries were at the Sistine Chapel at the Vatican City in a closed-door gathering known as the conclave.

Women stage a protest over an all-male conclave Photo credit: @Reuters. Getty Images

Source: UGC

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of RTE showed the women from the group near the Vatican releasing pink smoke as they voiced their displeasure over the lack of female involvement in decision-making of the Church.

The Executive Director of the Women's Ordination Conference, Kate McElwee, labelled the decision to exclude women from taking key decisions in the church as discrimination and a sin.

She stressed that the next pope must answer this question and ensure that the issue is addressed.

Miriam Duigan, the Executive Director of the Wijngaards Institute for Catholic Research, on her part, bemoaned the decision to exclude women from deciding who became the next pontiff.

"Women are sending a clear signal that they cannot go in with 133 men to decide the future of the Catholic Church without half of that Catholic Church."

Watch the video below:

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh