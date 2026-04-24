Afua Asantewaa has called out a female TikTok personality of making romantic advances at her husband

In a video, the former GWR participant claimed that the woman entered her husband's DMs during her separation from her husband

Afua Asantewaa's accusations against the TikToker has triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaian social media users

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Canada-based Ghanaian media personality and former Guinness World Records (GWR) participant Afua Asantewaa has called out a female TikToker for allegedly making romantic advances towards her husband, Kofi Owusu Aduonum.

Afua Asantewaa accuses female TikToker of sliding in her husband’s DMs to shoot her shot. Photo source: Afua Asantewaa O Aduonum, @serwaahgh1/TikTok

Source: Facebook

Afua Asantewaa recently reconciled with her husband after the couple faced challenges in their marriage several months after they moved to Canada with their three children.

On Wednesday, April 1, 2026, Afua Asantewaa announced in a TikTok live session that she had separated from her husband, Kofi Owusu Aduonum, after many years of marriage.

The former Guinness World Records (GWR) singathon participant stated that the separation occurred after she relocated to Canada with their children and that they were still legally married and not divorced.

Afua Asantewaa also noted that she was healing from the setback in her marriage.

She said:

"I am not divorced. We are separated for a good cause, and I am gradually healing. It is not any big deal."

In subsequent videos, the former GWR participant also levelled several allegations against her husband, which elicited criticisms on social media.

Her public statement came after months of speculation about her marriage among Ghanaians on social media.

In a phone conversation on UTV Ghana's 'United Showbiz' show on Saturday, April 11, 2026, Afua Asantewaa's husband noted that he and his wife were living in separate homes abroad due to their issues and that she had been unfairly attacked by critics.

Kofi Owusu Aduonum stated that he and his estranged wife had physically met and resolved their issues after their separation.

Kofi asked Ghanaians to pray for him and his wife as they worked to restore their marriage.

The Instagram video of Afua Asantewaa announcing her separation from her husband is below:

Afua Asantewaa accuses TikToker of DMing husband

In a TikTok Live session on Thursday, April 23, 2026, Afua alleged that a female TikToker who regularly insulted her online had recently slid into her husband's DM during their separation.

The former GWR participant burst into laughter as she noted that the unidentified individual had professed her love to her husband and had wanted to replace her as his wife during their recent marital issues.

She said:

"Someone, who was making noise on this app and was insulting me every time, was in my husband's DM looking for a slot."

Afua mocked the alleged TikToker, stating that she had not left her marriage as people intended her to do.

Afua Asantewaa and her husband, Kofi Aduonum, share a joyful dance video after reconciling. Image credit: Afua Asantewaa O Aduonum/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

The TikTok video of Asantewaa accusing TikToker of DMing her husband is below:

Afua Asantewaa's accusations against TikToker stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Susan B commented:

"Is this funny?"

Nana Akua Serwaa wrote:

"Wei."

Akosua Asantewaa said:

"Eii Ghanaian women."

Afua Asantewaa's husband warned after praising wife

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Afua Asantewaa's husband was warned after he praised his wife in a video he shared on Facebook.

Kofi Owusu Aduonum received massive backlash from Ghanaians who cautioned him about his recent marital woes.

Source: YEN.com.gh