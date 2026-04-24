Simone Giger, the Ambassador of Switzerland to Ghana, stated that she goes to Kantanmanto and buys items from there

The Ambassador said she has devised a strategy which helps her to go to one of the largest second-hand clothing markets in the world

She explained that her responsibility as Ambassador is to know as much as she can about the country, hence her Kantamanto visits

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Simone Giger, the Ambassador of Switzerland to Ghana, disclosed that she visits Kantamanto often since she was appointed to her position in the West African country.

The Swiss Ambassador indicated that she likes to know what is happening in the country she has been assigned to, hence her decision to explore Ghana.

Simone Giger, Ambassador of Switzerland to Ghana, discloses that she goes to shop at Kantamanto. Photo credit: @gigersimone & @viola.wohlgemuth

Source: Instagram

In an interview, Simone Giger said that because she loves to visit Kantamanto, she has a good relationship with the upcycle brand 'Revival.'

The Revival is a community-driven, sustainable fashion initiative based focused on tackling textile waste through upcycling, education, and job creation.

On its website, Revival stated that it empowers the local youth and women in the Kantamanto Market by transforming discarded clothing into valuable products, promoting circular economy practices, and fostering economic opportunities.

Simone Giger said she appreciates the work Revival does.

"I love what they do. They go and select the best pieces there, and then they upcycle them. Not every single Ghanaian, but a lot of Ghanaians go to Kantamanto. I have been there so many times I feel ok. I try to drive in as much as I can, so I don't really have to do the walking under the sun. I know the places, and I know my way around."

"I also know the Revival people. So usually they will pick me up, so I don't get lost. It's part of the Ghana experience. I feel like we are here as diplomats, and if we stay in our nice residence and meet with each other, then we are missing out on what's happening in the country. My approach was to travel," the Ambassador added.

Watch the X video below:

About Kantamanto

Kantamanto market in Accra is one of the largest second-hand clothing markets in the world.

It covers an impressive 7 hectares, with more than 5,000 stalls and around 30,000 people who live and work there in textiles.

The market forms a truly dynamic hub for circularity.

The congested nature of the market makes it difficult for tenders to reach the place when there is a fire outbreak.

This often leads to the destruction of goods and structures running into several millions of cedis.

There are no fire hydrants in the market, making it almost impossible to refill fire tenders which run out of water during fires.

Source: YEN.com.gh