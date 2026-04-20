Multiple Guinness World Record contender Afua Asantewaa has drawn attention online after sharing a new video featuring her husband, Kofi Aduonum, as the pair appeared together in high spirits.

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Afua Asantewaa and Kofi Aduonum Spark Fresh Reactions With Dance Video Amid Separation Claims

Source: Facebook

In the Instagram clip posted on April 20, 2026, the couple was seen singing and dancing to a trending song that has already generated conversation across social media platforms. Their chemistry in the video has left many viewers talking, especially in light of recent developments surrounding their relationship.

The post comes days after reports of a separation between the two dominated headlines.

At the time, Afua Asantewaa had taken to social media to speak about supposed challenges behind the scenes, countering the widely held perception of a seemingly perfect union. She indicated that they had gone their separate ways and even issued an official statement to that effect.

The situation attracted widespread public interest, with many expressing surprise at the turn of events. Throughout the period of online discussions, Kofi Aduonum maintained a calm stance, consistently indicating that all was well between them despite the ongoing speculation.

Watch the Instagram video below.

The latest video has since reignited debate, with some questioning whether the earlier developments were misinterpreted or possibly intended to play out differently.

Others have linked the timing of the initial reports, which surfaced on April 1, 2026, to April Fool’s Day, suggesting it may have influenced public perception.

One social media user, identified as _legacy19, commented;

“All this started on April 1, and people took it seriously. I felt it was all planned.”

Afua Asantewaa's daughter, Afia Etruwaa, reacts to her parents' reunion after 'disowning' her father during their separation drama. Image credit: AfuaAsantewaaOAduonum, @afuaasantewaasingathon/TikTok

Source: Facebook

Afua Asantewaa's daughter reacts to parents' reunion

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Afua Asantewaa’s daughter, Afia Etruwaa, who grabbed headlines after ‘denying’ her father amid her parents’ separation drama, has reacted to their reunion.

Afua Asantewaa sparked an online firestorm on Wednesday, April 1, 2026, when she announced in a TikTok live session that she had separated from her husband, Kofi Owusu Aduonum.

The former Guinness World Record (GWR) singathon participant stated that the separation occurred after she relocated to Canada with their children, and that they were still legally married rather than divorced.

Source: YEN.com.gh