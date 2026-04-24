Ghanaian TikTok car page Torque Folder cautioned buyers to inspect hidden areas before purchasing used cars

He pointed out that mold smell, rust, and damp carpets could indicate previous flood damage

Buyers were advised to prioritise detailed checks as hidden faults may lead to long-term electrical issues

A Ghanaian car educational page on TikTok known as Torque Folder has sparked conversation online after sharing important advice on what buyers should never overlook when purchasing a used car.

What buyers miss under the carpet when purchasing used cars, a Ghanaian expert shares. Image credit: Getty Images, Freepik.

Source: Getty Images

In a video that has gained attention among car enthusiasts and everyday buyers, the page highlighted how some of the most serious damages in used vehicles are often hidden in places many people do not think to check.

Torque folder exposed hidden used car damages

According to Torque Folder, one of the key areas buyers ignore is right under their feet.

He explained that before making any payment, prospective owners should take time to lift the carpet inside the car. What lies beneath, he said, can tell a deeper story about the condition of the vehicle.

“If you smell mold, see rust on the seat base or notice any wet material, then the car might have been flooded before,” he cautioned.

The advice comes at a time when many Ghanaians rely on imported used vehicles, making it even more important to carry out proper inspections.

While the exterior of a car may appear neat and polished, and the engine may sound smooth during testing, Torque Folder warned that hidden water damage can silently cause long-term problems.

He stressed that flood-affected cars often develop electrical faults that may not show immediately.

These issues can persist for months, leading to repeated repairs and unexpected costs for the owner.

Torque Folder alerted to an unusual smell

Beyond just lifting carpets, the page also encouraged buyers to pay attention to unusual smells and any signs of moisture inside the car.

These indicators, although subtle, can reveal whether the vehicle has been exposed to water damage in the past.

Torque Folder’s message was clear: do not be deceived by appearance alone. A shiny body and a good-sounding engine do not always guarantee a reliable vehicle.

Watch the TikTok video below:

He urged buyers to take their time, conduct thorough checks, and, where possible, involve experienced mechanics before making a final decision.

The advice has resonated with many social media users, with some admitting they had never considered checking beneath the carpet before buying a car.

As the used car market continues to grow in Ghana, such insights are proving valuable in helping buyers avoid costly mistakes and make more informed decisions.

Car dealer sparks reactions after naming used cars to avoid in Ghana. Image credit: Freepik & Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Auto expert lists 5 reliable used cars

Ghanaian car dealer and auto content creator Engine Indigene has stirred conversations online after sharing what he described as the top used cars people should avoid buying in Ghana.

In a video making rounds on social media, the car dealer used humour and hard truths to explain why some vehicles that look flashy and attractive can quickly turn into a financial burden once they hit Ghanaian roads.

He said the car may look “clean and sleek” with its famous angel eye headlights, but behind the beauty lies a machine known for transmission faults, electrical problems and overheating issues.

Source: YEN.com.gh