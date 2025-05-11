A video of Evangelist Mama Pat, aka Agradaa, with the acting Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board and National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress has stoked a frenzy on social media.

The controversial televangelist was seen taking a bunch of dollars from the politician in his car.

Agradaa has spoken about the viral video for the first time in an attempt to address the misconceptions.

According to the Heaven Way Bible chapel founder, her meetup with the Sammy Gyamfi was random.

"I saw a lot of cars parked as I was going home with my husband. When I met Sammy Gyamfi, I went to him and apologised for my remarks against the party and Mahama during last year's elections. I asked him for the money and while he was counting it, I snatched it and we all laughed," she said.

The moment which has got many concerned online influenced Sammy Gyamfi to react to the issue.

The acting CEO of the Ghana Gold Board and National Communications took to social media saying,

"Folks, I have taken notice of the wave of criticisms against my person in the last 24 hours.To clarify, this was simply a kind gesture to a fellow human being, in line with my daily and life-long custom of lending a helping hand to people in need.

I sincerely thought that I was doing this act of kindness in private, and never imagined that same could find its way into the public space. That is unfortunate and regrettable.

I must say that, I understand the uproar that this gesture has generated, particularly from comrades who are sincerely hurt by same. To all such comrades, I AM SINCERELY SORRY for this unfortunate act of indiscretion. I respect and appreciate your views.

My profound appreciation goes to all those who have reached out to counsel and encourage me. I’m most grateful for your solidarity.

Let me state however, that my view of public office as a privilege to serve society, solve problems and help others, has not changed.

I remain focused on the task entrusted to me by His Excellency, the President for the development of our country."

