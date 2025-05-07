Black Stars No.1 goalkeeper Benjamin Asare has been gifted a brand new salon car after his viral trotro episode

The 32-year-old became the subject of online discussion after he was spotted in a commercial vehicle two months ago

Asare was handed the keys to his new automobile on Wednesday

Benjamin Asare has been rewarded with a brand-new vehicle following a viral moment that drew nationwide attention.

The Hearts of Oak shot-stopper, who earned his debut with the Black Stars earlier this year, was handed the keys to a Hyundai Elantra on Wednesday, May 7.

The towering shot-stopper received the brand new automobile from Alhaji Seidu Agongo, the Chief Executive Officer of Class Media Group and a renowned Ghanaian entrepreneur.

Benjamin Asare gifted a brand new car

The generous gesture stems from an incident in March that sparked widespread conversation.

Just days after representing Ghana at the international level, Asare was filmed in the front passenger seat of a public transport vehicle, popularly known as trotro.

The image of a national team player using a commercial vehicle caused a stir across social media, with many calling out the system for neglecting professional athletes.

That video reached the desk of Alhaji Agongo, who decided to act rather than merely join the chorus of online reactions.

Two months later, he surprised the 32-year-old goalkeeper with a sleek, new ride as both a show of appreciation and motivation, per Ghanasoccernet.

Benjamin Asare reacts to receiving brand new car

“I thank all the supporters of Hearts of Oak and everyone. It is incredible for a lovely gesture to be extended to someone like me,” Asare shared, clearly moved by the unexpected show of kindness.

“I thank the whole nation and the president for this opportunity. I also thank my coach Ouattara and everyone who has helped me. I thank Ghanaians as well. God willing, we will be at the World Cup.”

Benjamin Asare: A standout in a season of struggle

While Hearts of Oak have endured a difficult Ghana Premier League campaign, Asare has been a consistent bright spark between the posts.

According to data from Flashscore, in 23 appearances this season, the experienced goalkeeper has registered 13 clean sheets.

His performance in the fierce rivalry clash against Asante Kotoko further cemented his reputation as one of the most reliable hands in the domestic league.

Asare's national recognition

Beyond club duties, Asare has also impressed on the international stage.

Handed his first opportunity during Ghana’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign in March, he made an instant impact.

Starting against both Madagascar and Chad, the former Great Olympics keeper kept two clean sheets as the Black Stars secured vital back-to-back wins.

With the Unity Cup scheduled for May 28 in London, the dependable custodian is expected to retain his spot in the national setup, further enhancing his credentials for future tournaments.

Value of Asare's new car revealed

In a related update, YEN.com.gh disclosed the estimated cost of Benjamin Asare’s Hyundai Elantra, valued between GHC 143,000 and GHC 190,000 in 2025.

The Black Satellites star received the sleek ride during a short yet cheerful presentation ceremony in Accra on Wednesday, May 7.

