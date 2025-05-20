A major decongestion exercise was carried out in Accra at the Central Business District and other congested areas like the Kwame Nkrumah Circle area and Kaneshie in Accra on Tuesday, May 20.

The exercise led by the Chief Executive for the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), Michael Kpakpo Allotey, was aimed at removing street traders and unauthorised structures from pavements.

Traders plead with AMA to be lenient. Photo credit: @GNA, Dadzie TV/YouTube

A video making the rounds online shows a poignant moment when one of the affected traders was seen in a visibly sad mood opening up about her challenges to some journalists on the scene.

She opined that as a mother, the exercise was going to negatively impact her and pleaded with the AMA authorities to be lenient.

The elderly woman also prayed for more time so that she and other traders could find better alternatives.

"Today, we were truly surprised. As you know, the country is in disaster: the economy is hard, and we can’t even cope. Things are too tough, even for us, the indigenous people of this country. What are they telling us to do now? They must place us in appropriate positions so we can care for our children and our families.

"Right now, we want the media to help us, we are dying. They should give us a little relief so we can support our children who are entering secondary school; paying their fees is yet another problem. We need the mayor to show us leniency.We are pleading for leniency; that is the only thing I want to say. My heart is pounding and I feel unwell. One week is far too short; they must extend it to one month." she said

