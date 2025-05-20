Accra Mayor Michael Kpakpo Allotey gifted GH¢1,000 to a 71-year-old trader during a market visit

He was at Tudu supervising a city-wide decongestion exercise led by the AMA and KoKMA

The emotional gesture drew reactions from traders and netizens who praised the mayor's act of kindness

The Chief Executive of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), Michael Kpakpo Allotey, has gifted a 71-year-old trader at the Tudu market GH¢1,000.

The Accra Mayor made the gesture to the elderly woman while at Tudu to supervise a decongestion exercise in the area.

It is unclear what transpired before he donated the money to the trader, but she looked visibly excited about the gesture.

In a video circulating on social media, the lucky market woman was joined by her fellow traders to celebrate and thank Mr Allotey.

"Thank you very much, my son. May God bless you for the money," she was heard saying in Ga, a language widely spoken in Accra.

Decongestion exercise in Accra

The AMA boss is leading a decongestion exercise across various markets within the Accra Central Business District (CBD).

The ongoing exercise, which began on Tuesday, 20 May 2025, is being done in collaboration with the Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly (KoKMA).

It forms part of the AMA's broader plan to enforce bylaws and restore order in the CBD of the Greater Accra Region.

Speaking to the media ahead of the exercise, Mr Allotey reiterated his commitment to keeping the capital clean and tidy, and to reclaiming public spaces to improve the smooth movement of vehicles and pedestrians.

He also emphasised his willingness to sustain the campaign and not make it a one-off event.

“This exercise is not a nine-day wonder; we are on the streets till we make sure that the roads are clear. We are not done. For the next hour, we are going back to the street. From here, we are going to Circle, and if there is more strength, we will go to Kaneshie. Then we continue tomorrow,” he said.

Netizens react to AMA's decongestion exercise

Following the commencement of the decongestion exercise in the CBD, some netizens who saw the video of the Accra Mayor leading the charge at the Tudu market took to the comments section to react.

Below are some of the comments:

@AbrahamAhe21939 said:

"This exercise will yield to nothing, they will go back. I was nearly knocked down by a car because our mothers have taken the pedestrian walkway, and I ought to use the road."

@19kojohohoo also said:

"I was knocked down by a car and lost one slipper... Surprisingly, my wallet was returned, and they helped me get a car to the hospital...The walkway opposite the central police station had been taken over completely by the traders."

@GhanaSocialUni commented:

"Where did he get the money from?"

