A Ghanaian man was overwhelmed with joy after AMA officials stormed the streets to remove traders from the roadside

In a video, he hailed the government for the exercise, noting that the streets have become clearer and spacious

Netizens who saw the post were not pleased with the man and criticised him, arguing that people's livelihoods were at stake

A Ghanaian man has expressed joy and satisfaction following an exercise by the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) to remove traders from unauthorised spots along major roads in the capital.

The exercise, which took place on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, aimed to decongest the streets and restore order within the central business district.

Speaking to the media, the man commended the government and AMA officials for taking bold steps to clear the streets, which he described as previously choked.

"The streets now look clearer and more spacious. I never knew this was a street until today because the traders have taken up all the space. Walking or driving through town used to be a nightmare, but this is a great improvement," he said.

He vowed to personally throw the traders on the streets if he found any there.

AMA commences decongestion exercise

The AMA enforcement team, supported by security personnel, cleared hawkers who had taken over pavements and roadsides, obstructing both vehicular and pedestrian movement.

While the exercise was welcomed by some residents and motorists, it has ignited concern among many of the affected traders, some of whom say they have been left stranded with no alternative locations to sell their goods.

Many distraught traders argued that they earn their daily bread from the roads hence the exercise will gravely affect them.

Meanwhile, the AMA has yet to provide a comprehensive relocation plan for the displaced traders.

