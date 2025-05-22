Apam SHS Shines Globally, Wins Silver at World Robotics Championship

Apam Senior High School (SHS) has made history by clinching second place in the Time Trial Senior BottleSumo Classic at the prestigious 2025 World Robofest Championships held in the United States.

The remarkable achievement has brought immense pride to Ghana, as the school competed against top robotics teams from around the globe.

The competition, which took place in Michigan, USA, saw the Michigan Team (MI) emerge as the champions, while Apam SHS’s talented team of students proudly took second place in the highly contested tournament.

The Apam SHS team consisted of Gabriel Kofi Nkunim Acquah, Joseph Nyameyie, Acquah Elvis Ghartey, and Lordina Yeboah—young robotics enthusiasts who exemplified the power of innovation and hard work.

Before representing Ghana on the world stage, the Apam SHS team won the national-level robotics competition in Ghana, cementing their spot in the global competition.

Their performance in Michigan demonstrated their exceptional skills, creativity, and problem-solving abilities, which they honed through rigorous preparation and training.

The 2025 World Robofest Championships brought together talented students from around the world, and Apam SHS stood out not only for their technical prowess but also for their team spirit and determination.

Competing alongside other talented teams, the students from Apam SHS showcased Ghana's growing strength in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education, inspiring many young minds back home to consider careers in robotics and technology.

In addition to Apam SHS, other schools representing Ghana at the world championships included Right to Dream Academy and Our Lady of Grace (OLAG).

Their presence at the global event is a testament to the growing importance of STEM education in Ghana and the continued efforts to nurture young talents who will shape the future of the country's technological landscape.

