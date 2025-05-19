IGP Christian Yohuno and DCOP Lydia Donkor celebrated passionately after Police Ladies' Women's Premier League title success

In that brief celebratory moment, Police Ladies' win united ranks, broke protocol, and wrote a new chapter in Ghanaian women's football

The reigning champions will now represent the country in the CAF Women’s Champions League

In a rare emotional display, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Christian Tetteh Yohuno and DCOP Lydia Donkor momentarily stepped away from their security duties to bask in the euphoria of a historic triumph.

The occasion? Police Ladies Football Club clinched their first-ever Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League title on Sunday, May 18.

IGP Tetteh Yohuno and DCOP Lydia Donkor celebrated Police Ladies’ title win. Photo credit: @GhPoliceService/X and @WPLGhana/X.

IGP Yohuno, CID boss Donkor lead celebrations

Captured in a viral video circulating on social media and sighted by YEN.com.gh, the country’s top law enforcement officer was seen embracing and celebrating enthusiastically with other police officers.

Despite being in full uniform and surrounded by fellow officers, IGP Yohuno couldn't hide his delight as the long-standing dream of Police Ladies turned into reality.

DCOP Donkor, who recently assumed office as Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), was not left out of the celebrations as she joined in.

How Police Ladies clinched the 2025 Women’s Premier League

The final showdown, played under challenging weather conditions, saw both sides battling not just for silverware but for supremacy in the domestic women's game.

Ampem Darkoa, the more decorated of the two, entered as favourites, but Police Ladies arrived with a tactical game plan that would ultimately change the script.

From kickoff, Police Ladies displayed structural discipline and sharper off-the-ball movements.

Their strategy to control possession and press high in transition paid off in the 27th minute, when forward Jane Ayieyam broke the deadlock after sustained attacking pressure, as noted by Ghanasoccernet.

Her strike was the result of smart buildup play, exploiting spaces in Ampem Darkoa’s wide areas and capitalising on defensive lapses.

As the second half wore on, the defending champions threw numbers forward, hoping to draw level.

Yet, every attempt was repelled by a resolute backline anchored by intelligent positioning and precise timing in tackles.

With just a minute left on the clock, substitute Victoria Teye Williams delivered the final blow.

Her late goal in the 89th minute didn’t just secure the result—it sent Police Ladies into euphoria and sealed a championship moment seven years in the making, having suffered a 2-0 defeat to Ampem Darkoa in the 2017 Super Cup.

More significantly, it guarantees Police Ladies a slot in next season’s CAF Women’s Champions League, placing them on the continental stage for the very first time, as noted by Ghanafa.org.

Source: YEN.com.gh