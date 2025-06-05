Talented Ghanaian artist Enil Art mourned the death of Orlando, a tro-tro mate he once sketched with a ballpoint pen

Enil shared a touching tribute and remembrance video online, recalling their first encounter on a tro-tro bus

A candlelight vigil was held in Gomoa Brofoyedru as friends and family gathered to honour Orlando’s memory

Talented Ghanaian ballpoint pen artist Enil Art has mourned the passing of a tro-tro mate he held in high regard and who influenced him to grow in many ways.

The street talent took to social media to mourn Orlando, whom he described as a friend.

In the bustling streets of Ghana, where tro-tros are more than just a mode of transport, street artist Enil Art sees them as moving canvases—opportunities to capture and celebrate the often-overlooked lives of everyday people.

One such life was that of Orlando, a tro-tro mate whose story Enil Art not only witnessed but helped tell. Orlando, who recently passed away, left a lasting impression on the artist and became one of the many unsung heroes Enil sought to honour through his work.

On June 5, 2025, Enil Art shared an emotional post with his followers on social media, reflecting on the loss of Orlando and the candlelight vigil held at the venue in Gomoa Brofoyedru. The vigil, organised in Orlando's memory, was a moment of solidarity—a heartfelt gathering where friends, family, and community members came together to honour his life.

In his post, Enil expressed the pain of losing Orlando, but also gratitude for the opportunity to have known him.

Enil tweeted, sharing the flyer designed for Orlando the Mate.

In another heartfelt post, Enil shared a video of the time he drew Orlando, which serves as one of his most cherished memories.

The simple act of capturing Orlando on paper sparked a smile on the artist’s face, a moment of pure connection.

He captioned the video, saying:

"When your heart is so full of love, share some. When you love someone, tell them. When there’s an opportunity to make someone feel loved, seize it. And when there’s a chance to forgive, don’t hold on to the hurt. You’ll come to realise how fleeting this life is."

"We’re only here for a moment…and in the next, we’re gone. Just got the news that my boy here has passed on. I pray his soul rests peacefully in heaven. 🕊️"

Ghanaians mourn Orlando alongside Enil Art

YEN.com.gh has gathered reactions from Ghanaians who were touched by Orlando's passing after seeing Enil Art’s tribute to the late mate. Here are some of the comments:

@Fiifi_Sampah commented:

"May God guide his soul into Heaven."

@PeaceWarInsight wrote:

"Ahh, I see am like 3 or 2 days ago ooo."

@KwekuPaps commented:

"Saw the smiles on this guy's face. Awwww."

@VigvalArhin wrote:

"Awwww 😪😪. May his soul rest in peace."

Las Palmas honours Enil Art's impressive artwork

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Enil Art was honoured by Las Palmas, one of Ghana's oldest restaurants.

The young artist’s impressive artwork of the Las Palmas building in Lapaz caught the attention of the restaurant’s management, leading to an invitation for a meeting.

During the meeting, Enil Art shared the inspiration behind his piece, explaining that the idea had come to him while he was sitting in the middle of the road.

The restaurant management expressed their gratitude, thanking him for the beautiful portrait and applauding his talent as he presented the artwork amid cheers.

