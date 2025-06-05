Former GFA president Kwesi Nyantakyi was overcome with emotions during a visit to the Nsawam Prisons

Mr Nyantakyi was moved to tears as he recounted the sad tale of a beloved friend who was incarcerated in Nsawam

He has since launched the Prisons Football Project and vowed lifelong support for inmates

Kwesi Nyantakyi, former president of the Ghana Football Association, couldn’t hold back his tears during a visit to the Nsawam Medium Security Prison.

What was meant to be a hopeful day turned into an emotional rollercoaster for the once-powerful football figure.

Kwesi Nyantakyi was overwhelmed with emotions. Photo credit: Carl De Souza/Getty Images and @JoySportsGH/X.

Nyantakyi, PFAG launches Prisons Football Project

The touching moment came on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, during the launch of the Prisons Football Project—a programme Mr. Nyantakyi himself is leading.

This initiative is designed to bring the beautiful game to Ghana’s correctional facilities, using football as a tool for healing and reform.

As he stood before the crowd, the former CAF Vice President shared a deeply personal story, one that laid bare the emotional toll of his recent visit to Nsawam.

It was there that he came face to face with Alhaji Inusah, an old friend and one of the first people who believed in his football dreams, as noted by Ghanasoccernet.

The sight of his former colleague behind bars stirred something in him—a mixture of sorrow, shock, and a renewed sense of duty, per Ahotoronline.

Kwesi Nyantakyi recounts emotional tale of Alhaji Inusah

In a voice filled with pain, Nyantakyi recalled the chain of events that led to Inusah’s imprisonment.

“When I formed Wa All Stars, he was the first chairman of the club for about five years. One day, he went to his land in Wa because he had heard that some people were selling it," he said, as cited by Ghanasocernet.

“He went there with a pump-action gun and they threatened to beat him. They were many, numbering up to 12, so he decided to issue a warning shot.

“The mistake he made was that, instead of issuing the shot in the air, he shot on the ground, and the bullets ricocheted and hit two innocent people over 100 metres away…

"They were not connected to the issue and they died. That's what sent him to jail, so it could happen to anybody.”

Former GFA president Kwesi Nyantakyi poses at FIFA headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland. Photo by Alexander Hassenstein – FIFA.

Nyantakyi breaks down in tears

After sharing the story, Nyantakyi could no longer hold back the tears.

The weight of it all—his friend’s fall from grace and the tragic twist of fate—broke him down in front of those gathered.

But out of this heartbreaking experience was born a new mission.

More on Nyantakyi's Prisons Football Project

The Prisons Football Project is more than a gesture of goodwill; it’s a vision to change lives.

Through a partnership with the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG), the initiative will supply equipment and create opportunities for inmates to reconnect with hope through sport.

Nyantakyi didn’t stop there. He also announced plans to work with legal professionals to revisit the cases of inmates who may have gone through trial without proper legal support.

Nyantakyi cleared in No.12 corruption case

