A rising football star in the United States of America has suddenly passed away, days after his high school graduation

The 17-year-old, who was the team captain of his school, had aspirations of joining the U.S Navy

The teenager's alma mater, Hansberry College, has confirmed that the school will have a memorial and balloon release in his honour

What should have been a season of celebration turned into heartbreak for the family and friends of DeAngelo Miles, a bright 17-year-old who had just finished high school.

Only three days after graduating from Hansberry College Prep, DeAngelo was shot and killed in the early hours of Sunday morning.

DeAngelo Miles at his graduation days before his unfortunate passing. Photo credit: @lhfirm/X.

DeAngelo Miles shot dead; police provides updates

According to reports from TMZ, the Chicago Police Department responded to a call around 3 a.m. about gunfire near the 11900 block of South Wallace.

When officers arrived, a witness led them to an alley where DeAngelo was found lying unresponsive.

“The witness relocated to where the victim was and discovered the victim unresponsive on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head.

"He was pronounced on the scene. There is no one in custody, and Area Two Detectives are investigating,” a Chicago police spokesperson said.

At the time of the incident, the rising American football star had reportedly been attending an after-prom gathering with friends.

While details are still emerging, early signs suggest it could have been a robbery that ended in tragedy. Investigators have yet to make any arrests.

DeAngelo Mile's aspirations before his untimely death revealed

News of DeAngelo’s death sent shockwaves through his school community.

Known not just for his academics but also for his leadership on the football field, he served as captain of the team.

His principal, Kashawndra Wilson, described him as someone with great dreams, including joining the U.S. Navy, per WGN.

Miles had graduated on Thursday, May 29—a moment that now feels painfully close and deeply bittersweet.

Hansberry College: DeAngelo Mile's alma mater pays touching tribute

In the wake of the devastating news, Hansberry College released a heartfelt statement:

“Our hearts are heavy as we grieve his passing. We extend our deepest sympathies and offer our thoughts and prayers to his family, friends, and all those affected by this tragic loss.”

Principal Wilson added that the school plans to honour his memory with a memorial and a balloon release.

Hansberry College commiserates with the family of DeAngelo Miles after his death. Photo credit: Hansberry College Prep/Facebook.

Sadly, DeAngelo’s story is one of many. Across various states in America, young lives with so much promise continue to be cut short by gun violence.

His death is a painful reminder of the urgent conversations being had nationwide about gun access and community safety.

Teenage footballer sadly passes away after cardiac arrest

In another heartbreaking report, YEN.com.gh shared the tragic passing of 14-year-old Senegalese midfielder Ousmane Diaby, who suffered a cardiac arrest during a youth game last weekend.

Diaby, a promising talent with French lower-tier side AS Jeunesse Aubervilliers, collapsed on the pitch in Auxerre and was airlifted to a hospital in Dijon.

Despite days of intensive medical care, he sadly succumbed to the condition.

