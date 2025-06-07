Nana Kwame Bediako, aka Cheddar, was one of several dignitaries who graced the late Mamponghene's funeral on June 7

A video of a tall man part of Cheddar's entourage to Mampong has emerged on social media

The man believed to be Cheddar's bodyguard left a fan helpless after a heavy blow aimed at his stomach

The New Force political movement leader, Nana Kwame Bediako's moments in Mampong for the late Mamponghene Daasebre Osei Bonsu have stoked a frenzy online.

In a video by a social media blog, Ezra TV covering the event, a bodyguard believed to be part of Cheddar's entourage was seen engaged in a scuffle.

In the video, the bodyguard held the man by his neck and launched heavy punches aimed at his upper body.

Cheddar's bodyguard gets netizens concerned

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to the video of Cheddar's bodyguard hitting a fan.

William Carl Dzisah

Are these people mourning the demise of their chief or they are just rejoicing seeing a bushy hair nice gentleman?

George Ohene Agyekum

herrrrrrrrr Ghana, what was that for? akakabinsem paa ni. no where near the presidency

Rashid Rm

So these guys who always chase these celebrities and trying everything to greet them, it's hunger or what?. Imagine the pains the security man will go through

Emmanuel Zormelo Akyerem-Mensah

Imagine cheddar became a president! Hmmmm Anka I swear to God he will oppress us waaaa!

Fiifi Otsiwah Jnr

I'm sure Cheddar himself won’t be happy seeing that attitude from the guard.

Alfred Barnor

If he is my family member like, by now the guy will be preparing to meet us in court. Kwaseisea bodyguard

Lastborn K Peprah

I’m very sad how the man hold his stomach saying ajeiiii

Nana Kwame Bediako storms event in Bugatti

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Nana Kwame Bediako stormed an event in his vintage Bugatti, sparking online reactions.

The businessman attended the opening of the Osei Kwame Despite automobile museum at East Legon in Accra, held on Sunday, June 1, 2025.

Bediako drove his expensive and vintage blue Bugatti Atlantic valued between $10m and $40m to the programme, grabbing attention from social media users.

Many praised him for his impeccable taste in cars and for his decision to drive a vintage car to a vintage museum.

Source: YEN.com.gh