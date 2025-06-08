A heavy downpour nearly marred the beauty of the late Mamponghene, Daasebre Osei Bonsu II's funeral held on June 7, 2025, in Asante Mampong

Sympathisers had gathered at the Amaniampong Silver Stool Palace to pay their last respects to Daasebre when it suddenly started to rain, dispersing the crowd

A blend of sorrowful and dramatic scenes unfolded at the event, leaving mourners both heartbroken and surprised

Grief engulfed the indigenes and residents of Mampong, a town in the Ashanti Region, following the demise and burial of their beloved chief, Daasebre Osei Bonsu II, who occupied the Silver Stool.

Daasebre Osei Bonsu served as Mamponghene for 26 years, however, death laid its icy hands on him on April 20, 2025, leaving his town in despair. He was 85 years old when he passed away.

Mourners desert the funeral grounds as heavy rains nearly mar the burial of Mamponghene, Daasebre Osei Bonsu II, held on June 6, 2025, at Asante Mampong. Image source: Opemsuo Radio

Daasebre was the second most powerful ruler in the Ashanti Kingdom and was responsible for handling the Ashanti Kingdom's affairs when Otumfuo was not in town.

Following his passing, a befitting burial was held for him on June 7, 2025, at Asante Mampong, specifically at the Amaniampong Silver Stool Palace.

Renowned traditional leaders like the Mamponghemaa, Nana Yaa Nkansa-Dwamena, Kwahu Adontenghene Nana Asiedu Agyeman III, queenmothers of the Ashanti Kingdom, among others, were present.

Ashanti Queenmothers wail over the passing of Daasebre Osei Bonsu II. Image source: Adom News

Other personalities, including Osei Kwame Despite, Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Cheddar, also attended the funeral.

Sad scenes from the event surfaced on social media, showing family members, queenmothers, and sympathisers weeping as they paid their last respects to the renowned chief.

A man believed to be a traditional executioner was captured wailing bitterly over the passing of Daasebre Osei Bonsu II.

Watch the video of the traditional executioner wailing bitterly at Daasebre's funeral below:

Unexpected events unfold at Daasebre's funeral

Some unexpected events occurred at the event, leaving mourners and social media viewers astonished.

Cheddar's bodyguard slaps fan at Daasebre's funeral

Drama also unfolded as a confrontation broke out between a bodyguard of Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Cheddar and a fan.

Cheddar, a former presidential aspirant in Ghana, was making his way into the funeral grounds when some enthusiastic fans began to serenade him.

While his bodyguards tried to hold the crowd back, one persistent man managed to get closer despite several warnings. This eventually led to a bodyguard responding with force, delivering heavy punches to the man.

Watch the video of Cheddar's bodyguard punching a Ghanaian man below:

Heavy rains disperse mourners

The funeral was disrupted by a heavy downpour, which dispersed mourners. Only a traditional guard was seen standing his ground and resisting the rain.

Mourners had gathered to pay their last respects when suddenly the rains started and refused to stop. The incident drove the crowd out of the funeral grounds, pushing mourners to seek shade elsewhere and leaving the place empty.

Watch the video of the traditional guard standing in the rain below:

Netizens react to sad scenes of Daasebre's funeral

Netizens who saw scenes from Daasebre's funeral could not contain their pain. They took to the comments section to express their grief.

