A video of Jamaican reggae superstar Buju Banton speaking Twi is gaining ground on social media

The Jamaican musician was taking photos with concertgoers when a Ghanaian fan greeted him in Twi

The award-winning singer instantly replied, speaking the Ghanaian dialect, exciting scores of fans

Jamaican singer Buju Banton has courted attention on social media after a video of him speaking Twi in the US emerged on social media.

The Destiny hitmaker was in Los Angeles for his concert at the Hollywood Palladium on June 5.

Bigg Hommie Flee, a US-based Ghanaian music executive known for his viral cameos on hit songs like Kwesi Arthur's Grind Day and Black Sherif's Second Sermon recorded the video and shared it via his TikTok page, @fleemarketglobal.

Buju was seen taking photos with concert goers in Los Angeles when Bigg Hommie Flee attempted to communicate with him in the Ghanaian dialect Twi.

Twi, spoken by over nine million Ghanaians, is Ghana's most popular language. It is used in daily communication, business, and cultural traditions.

Bigg Hommie Flee asked Buju Banton how he was doing in Twi, and the award-winning Reggae star replied, speaking the Ghanaian dialect to his utter amazement.

Buju's Ghanaian moment comes after his 2024 interview with DrinkChamps in which he established that his Maroon ancestry can be traced back to the Igbo people of Nigeria.

Despite Buju's Nigerian roots, the Destiny hitmaker has a great connection to Ghana.

Rumours suggest that he used to date a Ghanaian-based woman before going to jail. The woman is believed to be Nina Atalah, who later became Asamoah Gyan's girlfriend.

Ghanaian Afro-dancehall artiste Stonebwoy is also believed to have collaborated with the Grammy-award-winning Jamaican.

Speaking to ChannelOneTV's Bernard Avle, Stonebwoy, in a 2022 interview, said

"I really admire him a lot. I can surely say these are some of the people we want to be like and more. We had the opportunity of recording a song together and he was directing me in a few things. It's not out."

"Buju loves Ghana and proudly knows Ghana more than you will think. He believes he is from the North," Stonebwoy added.

Buju Banton's Ghanaian connection amazes netizens

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Buju Banton's Ghanaian moment in the US.

Gaddik Gadd said:

"The destiny hit maker 👑 Bless up from Ghana 🇬🇭 to Jamaica 🇯🇲

Original Yard Man 🤴🔐

lebonpetitdoligui 🇬🇦🇬🇦 noted:

"Always warming seeing Jamaicans or Ayitian enjoying their welcomin' ceremony in Africa."

Tribeca Energy remarked:

"Don’t forget Buju used to date a Ghanaian girl, he spent a lot of time in Accra."

Musik byble Gh shared:

"I have seen buju several times in Ghana at Assylum down round about. Ghana is a big home for buju."

