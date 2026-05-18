Kennedy Agyapong's indifferent presence at Kwasi Poku's birthday has raised eyebrows within the NPP community

Social media users have reacted to the former Assin Central MP's clear disinterest during the celebratory event

Kennedy Agyapong has faced scrutiny after his presidential bid defeat and links to breakaway party movements

Prominent Ghanaian politician and business mogul Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has caused a stir following his recent public appearance at the 57th birthday celebration of the Tema West NPP Chairman Kwasi Poku on Sunday, May 17, 2026.

Kennedy Agyapong declines to join NPP executives' celebrations at Kwasi Poku's 57th birthday event on Sunday, May 17, 2026. Photo source: @dailywatchtvworldwide, @realhonkenagyapong

Source: TikTok

On Sunday, May 17, 2026, Kwasi Poku celebrated his 57th birthday and 25th birthday anniversary at the Evergreen Church in Accra.

The colourful celebration brought together family, friends, political allies, and well-wishers in an atmosphere filled with happiness, music, dancing, and appreciation for the Tema West NPP Chairman’s long-standing marriage and dedication to both family and party service.

Prominent NPP executives, including the General Secretary, Justin Frimpong Kodua and Kennedy Agyapong, were present at the event to celebrate with Kwasi Poku and his family.

Kennedy Agyapong fails to join birthday celebrations

In a series of videos seen by YEN.com.gh, Kennedy Agyapong, wearing an all-white outfit, was spotted arriving at the church premises in his luxurious 2019-registered Bentley Mulsanne.

He exchanged pleasantries with Justin Kodua before sitting among some NPP officials in the front row of the church.

Kennedy, who lost his bid to become the flagbearer of the NPP to former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in the 2026 presidential primaries, remained seated and appeared disinterested in the church activities during his appearance at Kwasi Poku's celebration.

As Kodua and his other NPP colleagues sang and danced at the birthday event, the former Assin Central MP remained seated, glued to his smartphone.

NPP politician Kennedy Agyapong's abandoned million-dollar mansion in his hometown surfaces. Photo source: @asaagazanofears1, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong/Facebook

Source: TikTok

He eventually exited the church premises after the event concluded, interacted with a few attendees in the parking lot, and then entered his Bentley and left.

Kennedy's demeanour at the event sparked speculations about the current state of his relationship with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and its members after his quest to become the flagbearer ended in defeat on Saturday, January 31, 2026.

In recent weeks, the former MP has been linked with both the Base Movement and the Base Ghana First, two breakaway parties from the NPP, spearheaded by his close friend and businessman Dr George Oti Bonsu and veteran Kumawood actor Agya Koo.

The TikTok videos of Kennedy Agyapong at Kofi Poku's 57th birthday party are below:

Kennedy Agyapong's birthday celebration appearance stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Nana Qwame commented:

"Ken is not a fake man, and he doesn’t fake it like some people. May God protect Hon Ken forever ❤️."

Shie Richard/ No size said:

"I like the way Ken is minding his business😂."

Ibra 1 wrote:

"Kennedy, if you are not happy with the party, just step aside and stop draining your energy, please. A humble appeal."

Sy Benz commented:

"No faking, no pretence."

Kennedy Agyapong's abandoned mansion emerges

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kennedy Agyapong's abandoned mansion in his hometown emerged on social media.

A TikTok video showed the current state of the gigantic buildings, worth millions of dollars, and their exterior.

Source: YEN.com.gh