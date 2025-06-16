The mother of the late Apraku My Daughter has shared that she currently lives in a dilapidated structure that was once a bathroom.

A video showing her cramped, messy room with a leaky roof went viral on June 16, 2025, sparking national outrage.

She said life has been unbearable since her son’s 2020 death, with no money to eat or a good place to sleep

Comfort Abena Serfour, the mother of the late Ghanaian pastor, Apraku My Daughter, has spoken up about living in a converted bathroom in Jinijini.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, she cried out about the poor living conditions she’s been forced to endure since the 2020 death of her son.

Emmanuel Kwaku Apraku, founder and leader of the King Jesus Evangelistic Ministry International, was one of the biggest preachers in Ghana in the late 1990s and 2000s.

He amassed massive wealth and, at one point, owned multiple luxury cars and mansions across the country.

Apraku My Daughter grew his church to over 25 branches worldwide, including congregations in Switzerland, the Netherlands, the United States, and other countries.

He suffered a dramatic fall from grace when he lost control of all his churches to his junior pastors.

In the final years of his life, he was completely broke and fell into drinking to drown out his sorrows.

Apraku My Daughter’s mother speaks

On Monday, June 16th, 2025, a video emerged on Instagram showing the shambolic conditions Apraku’s mother currently lives.

The video showed her in a one-room structure that was reportedly formerly a bathroom, located in Jinijini in the Bono region.

The room was in a sorry state, with all her belongings strewn about in a complete mess.

It also contained her sleeping mattress, which had been propped up on the wall to make space during the day.

The narrator said Apraku My Daughter’s mother was forced to live in the dilapidated structure with a leaky roof, because she had no other option.

They pleaded for the general public to help her find a better place to live and to be able to feed herself, as she had no money to live on.

Following the viral video that showed the state of her current condition, Apraku My Daughter’s mother came out to speak.

In a sorrowful TikTok video, she confessed to sleeping in the room and said her leaky roof made it impossible to sleep when it rained.

She added that she also starved on most days and ate mangoes from her surroundings.

She cried out for help to be able to find a better standard of living for herself.

Ghanaians react to video of Apraku’s mother

Social media users reacted to the video of Apraku My Daughter’s mother narrating her plight.

yebseli200 wrote:

"So all the money he had, no building for his mum😢 eii 😮 ewiase y3ya ooo."

official_cindycash1 said:

"Awwwww asem ben ni"

iamakua_sika-korankye commented:

"Mothers must do everything possible to protect their children when they become successful. God blessed Apraku to break the poverty circle, but…….."

floredeffoe said:

"Send me your details to send money to support her."

rich aunty said:

"The one at the background saying oh,oh, please keep quiet, let's listen."

Serwaa miracle Foundation wrote:

"Please help this woman, please."

How Apraku My Daughter lost his wealth

YEN.com.gh previously reported about how Apraku lost all his wealth and influence after many years as one of Ghana’s richest pastors.

Apraku My Daughter shared in a 2018 interview that he was betrayed by associates when he travelled abroad for a year to evangelise and also open church branches in other countries.

He left the affairs of his church into the hands of his deputy and other junior pastors, but they took away the congregation and made the churches their own.

