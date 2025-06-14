President John Mahama's daughter, Farida Mahama, faced an emotional rollercoaster at Sharaf's boxing event in Bukom

The young lady was at the ringside supporting her brother, who teamed up with Amir Khan to organise the Battle of the Beasts

Other high-powered dignitaries also graced the occasion with their presence at the Trust Sports Emporium

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Friday night at the Trust Sports Emporium was charged with emotion, and for Farida Mahama, it was a whirlwind she won’t forget anytime soon.

As the daughter of President John Dramani Mahama, Farida is no stranger to the spotlight.

Known for her strong presence online, often sharing Bible verses and personal tidbits on Instagram, she found herself in unfamiliar territory: ringside at a live boxing event.

Farida Mahama experienced an emotional rollercoaster at Sharaf Mahama's Battle of the Beasts. Photo credit: @The1957News/X.

Source: Twitter

A sister's support in the spotlight

Dressed elegantly in an all-black ensemble, complemented by a subtle chain, Farida took her seat in the VIP section.

She was there not just as a spectator, but as a proud sibling supporting Sharaf Mahama, her brother, whose Legacy Rise Sports partnered with British boxing icon Amir Khan to stage Battle of the Beasts.

It was her first time experiencing the raw intensity of a live boxing bout, and her reactions said it all.

Her emotions fluctuated with each jab, uppercut, and knockdown. At one moment, she clasped her mouth in shock as a fighter crashed to the canvas.

Watch the video

Farida Mahama captures the moment, feeling the pressure

Though she took time to smile for photos with a few admirers, the experience clearly took a toll.

The tension in the ring mirrored her expressions, which ranged from excitement to nervous anticipation.

It was an entirely new atmosphere for someone more accustomed to digital interactions and community advocacy.

As someone often spotted alongside Sharaf at public functions, it was no surprise she showed up to back him during what was arguably his biggest event since stepping into the world of sports promotion.

A star-studded night in Bukom

The evening drew more than just Farida and her family. The crowd was peppered with big names.

British boxing heavyweight Anthony Joshua was in attendance, along with Ghanaian greats Azumah Nelson and Joshua Clottey.

The East Legon Executive Fitness Club, led by business mogul Osei Kwame Despite, also made their presence felt.

Joining the Mahama siblings was their influential uncle, Ibrahim Mahama, whose arrival added more prestige to an already star-filled venue.

Battle of the Beasts: How the much-talked-about event unfolded

Once the formalities and fanfare gave way, it was time for the action to unfold.

Ghanaian soldier and boxer Jerry Lartey opened the night with a dominant display against Morocco’s Anas Hafiane.

He outclassed his opponent with confidence, improving his professional tally to seven wins and one draw, as noted by Tapology.

Later in the evening, Theophilus Allotey squared off with Daniel Gorsh. In a closely fought contest, Allotey emerged victorious, clinching the WBO Africa Bantamweight title and adding another win to Ghana’s corner.

Despite the high-energy bouts that preceded it, the main event didn’t end on a high for the home crowd.

Jacob Dickson, the Ghanaian headline fighter, couldn’t hold off American challenger Andrew Tabiti, per BoxRec.

The fight barely got going before Tabiti dropped Dickson to the canvas three times, forcing a fourth-round stoppage.

Anthony Joshua meets Azumah Nelson

YEN.com.gh also reported that Anthony Joshua capped off his first visit to Ghana with a memorable encounter with Azumah Nelson.

The British heavyweight appeared to gain more than just inspiration—he seemingly received a few valuable boxing insights from Africa’s greatest pugilist.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh