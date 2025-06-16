Moses Bliss and his graceful wife, Marie Wiseborn, have given fans a glimpse of their life at home

The new parents welcomed their first child in January 2025 after their flamboyant wedding last year

A video of the young boy refusing to go to his mum after spending moments with his dad has gained traction son social media

Nigerian gospel singer Moses Bliss has courted attention online after a video of him performing daddy duties at home surfaced online.

The singer published the video via TikTok on June 15 as several countries celebrated the hard work and sacrifice of fathers.

The adorable moment captured the six-month-old boy lounging comfortably on his father's chest.

Marie, the singer's wife, was seen in the video trying to get the baby's attention to see if he would gladly jump into his mother's arms.

Tried as he did, the toddler clung to his father, betraying Marie, who had been caring for him while Moses Bliss was away for work.

The adorable moment intrigued many fans online who have become admirers of the blissful young family.

Speaking about the moment on social media, Moses Bliss said,

"Happy first Father’s Day to me and all the fathers around the world. This video was the moment I just arrived back the UK after being away for a while for ministrations and my son was so clingy, he had obviously missed me,it melts my heart every time. Fatherhood changed my life, what an honour from God."

The award-winning Nigerian singer tied the knot with his Ghanaian wife, Marie, in 2024.

The couple's wedding, which happened in both Nigeria and Ghana, became one of the most talked-about bridal events of the year.

Moses Bliss hails his wife

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Moses Bliss opened up about his union with his Ghanaian wife, Marie Wiseborn, a year after their high-flying marriage.

The gospel singer established that his wife. Marie was "her person" and a woman who had it all.

Moses Bliss established that marrying his Ghanaian wife had opened his eyes to new realities of life.

