Kennedy Agyapong declared his intention to unseat President John Mahama in 2028 during his 65th birthday celebration

He received strong endorsement and a property donation from former Western North Regional Minister Joojo Rocky Obeng

Agyapong humbly acknowledged the support and pledged to remain committed to uniting the NPP and uplifting the party base and the Ghanaian youth

New Patriotic Party (NPP) bigwig and former Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, has expressed his desire to become the next president of Ghana.

The Ghanaian politician, Kennedy Agyapong, celebrated his 65th birthday on Monday, June 17, 2025. Many dignitaries and notable individuals celebrated the politician with kind words and gifts.

He assured Ghanaians that by January 7, 2029, he would be sworn in as the next president of Ghana, adding that he would achieve more than President John Mahama.

In his words;

"Oh, my wish is for a long life, good health, unity, peace in the NPP, and to become the next President. Yeah, Inshallah, 2028—I pray to become the next President of Ghana. And I know, God willing, I'll be sworn in January 2029."

Joojo Rocky endorses Ken Agyapong's presidential ambition

The former Assin Central MP also commented on the birthday present he received from the former Western North Regional Minister, Joojo Rocky Obeng.

YEN.com.gh reports that Joojo endorsed Agyapong's presidential ambitions publicly, commending his philanthropy and loyalty to the NPP grassroots.

Marking Agyapong’s birthday, Obeng praised his nationwide donations and called his values essential for party unity and future success.

In support of Agyapong’s reorganisation efforts, Obeng donated a property at East Legon, pledging continued backing for his campaign.

He encouraged Agyapong to remain steadfast in his mission to empower the party base and uplift Ghana’s youth.

Speaking concerning the birthday present, Agyapong said:

"Yes, I’ve seen the video. Someone showed it to me. I'm yet to call him, thank him, and visit the place. From the video, it looks very nice and attractive. Let me take this opportunity to say thank you to him."

"He is the former Western North Regional Minister. Thank you very much for such a wonderful donation. I heard he spoke very well. I’m yet to watch it—I’ve been busy—but I’ve heard from different people, and my wife showed me the video of the building he donated for us to use as an office. God bless you. We thank him very much."

Watch the video of him being optimistic about the next presidential election.

Kennedy Agyapong serves breakfast on birthday

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Kennedy Ohene Agyapong marked his 65th birthday on Monday, June 16, 2025, with a modest celebration at one of his residences.

The former Assin Central MP invited his campaign team and supporters to the gathering, where he personally served them breakfast.

In a video shared by blogger Sika Official, Agyapong was seen carrying a tray of bagels and humbly distributing them to excited supporters. Many hailed him as the next president of Ghana.

