Chairman Wontumi: Kennedy Agypong Storms EOCO Office, Gets Nice Reception From Police, Video
A stalwart of the New Patriotic Party, Kennedy Agyapong, has earned the admiration of many in the wake of his actions after the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, aka Chairman Wontumi, was arrested by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO)
A new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @ghbrain showed that the NPP flagbearer aspirant visited the EOCO head office in Accra on May 28, 2025.
Although it remains unclear whether Wontumi is currently being detained at EOCO, the former Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central who was in the company of First National Vice Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dankwa Smith Butey, was seen being given directions by a police officer.
He was then captured in a hearty moment with some police officers.
Onlookers and other persons who noticed Kennedy Agyapong could also not hide their excitement as they began showering him with praise, with some labelling him as the incoming president.
Watch the video below:
Source: YEN.com.gh
Philip Boateng Kessie (Head of Human Interest Desk) Philip Boateng Kessie started writing for YEN.com.gh in 2022 and is the Head of the Human Interest desk. He has over six years of experience in journalism and graduated from the University of Cape Coast in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Philip previously served as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) and as a content writer for Scooper News. He has a certificate in Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh.