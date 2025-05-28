A stalwart of the New Patriotic Party, Kennedy Agyapong, has earned the admiration of many in the wake of his actions after the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, aka Chairman Wontumi, was arrested by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO)

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

A new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @ghbrain showed that the NPP flagbearer aspirant visited the EOCO head office in Accra on May 28, 2025.

Kennedy Agypong visits EOCO in the wake of Chairman Wontumi's detention. Photo credit: @ghbrain_/TikTOK

Source: TikTok

Although it remains unclear whether Wontumi is currently being detained at EOCO, the former Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central who was in the company of First National Vice Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dankwa Smith Butey, was seen being given directions by a police officer.

He was then captured in a hearty moment with some police officers.

Onlookers and other persons who noticed Kennedy Agyapong could also not hide their excitement as they began showering him with praise, with some labelling him as the incoming president.

Watch the video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh