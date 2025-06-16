Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Renowned Ghanaian businessman and politician Kennedy Ohene Agyapong celebrated his 65th birthday on Monday, June 16, 2025.

Kennedy Agyapong Celebrates His 65th Birthday, Humbly Serves His Supporters Breakfast at His Home

To mark his latest milestone, the former Member of Parliament for the Assin Central constituency held a small gathering at one of his numerous residences, where he invited his campaign team and supporters.

In a video shared by renowned blogger Sika Official, Kennedy Agyapong showed his humble side as he served them breakfast before the birthday celebrations began.

The prominent politician held a tray filled with large bagels, which he carefully served to the supporters, who expressed excitement and proclaimed him as the next president of Ghana after President John Dramani Mahama ends his second term in office.

Below is the video of Kennedy Agyapong humbly serving his supporters breakfast on his 65th birthday:

