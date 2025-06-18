A video of a US citizen venting her frustration at what is happening at the Ghana Embassy in Washington, DC, has gone viral

The lady complained about the customer service at the embassy, adding that she had yet to receive her passport

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have shared their opinions on the issue

A US citizen has sparked reactions online after she resorted to social media in a last-ditch effort to get back her American passport from the Ghanaian embassy in Washington, DC.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the young lady, who looked visibly distraught, said she applied for a visa at the Ghanaian embassy in Washington six weeks ago, hoping to visit the country.

American calls out Ghana Embassy in the US over visa delay. Photo credit: @dantez12000/TikTok, @Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa/Facebook

She said, despite being promised that her visa would be ready within 15 to 20 days, it has taken 6 weeks, yet her passport has not been returned to her.

To make matters worse, the lady added that her grandmother in Jamaica has passed away, and she needs to be there for the funeral. However, her attempts to obtain her passport at the Ghanaian embassy have been unsuccessful.

"My grandma just died in Jamaica, and I am devastated. I want to go home for her funeral, and I can't because of the Ghanaian embassy in Washington, DC. I hope this message finds all Ghanaians and especially the Ghanaian Embassy. I sent off my Ghanaian passport six weeks ago to the Ghanaian embassy in Washington, DC, to get my Ghanaian visa renewed. It has been six weeks later, and I have not received my Ghanaian passport."

"I have called the embassy, and nobody answers the phone. I have emailed them, and nobody answers the emails, and when I am online trying to get an update from the chat representative, they are telling me they cannot help me. You promised, and I paid for a 15 to 20-day service, and it's been six weeks late, stressing that I have a death in my family, and I need to get home, and nobody can give me an update on where my passport is. This is unacceptable, Ghana; this is unreasonable. Yes, I know I can travel to Ghana visa-free on my Jamaican passport, but I do not have a current Jamaican passport. How is it that you can accept people's money, people who have a love and genuine interest in visiting your country, and you treat people like this?"

She lamented the poor customer service at the Ghana Embassy in Washington and appealed to anyone who could help her get her passport to contact her.

"Where is the level of customer service, Ghana? You have taken my $150 to renew my visa. I have a family emergency, and you mean to tell me that I have been emailing, calling, and chatting for the past three weeks, and nobody has the courtesy to respond? This is stressing me out. If anybody has a contact at the Ghanaian embassy in Washington, DC, or anywhere in the US that can help me, please DM me. I need to go home to bury my grandma."

