The United States Consul General to Ghana has issued a strong warning against illegal immigration and visa overstaying ahead of the upcoming tournament

Speaking on World Cup Central, Fertik emphasised that the current administration maintains a strict "zero tolerance" policy for immigration defaults

He cautioned that when citizens overstay, they actively damage the country's profile, making it significantly harder for future Ghanaian applicants to secure US visas

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

With the highly anticipated 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico fast approaching, the US Embassy in Ghana is moving swiftly to clamp down on suspected migration tricks disguised as football fandom.

US Embassy warns Ghanaians against illegal immigration and visa overstaying ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Image credit: FIFA, Al Jazeera, TV3

Source: UGC

Appearing in an interview shared on TikTok by citisportsghana on Saturday, May 16, 2026, Consul General Elliot Fertik addressed the growing rumours that many local fans are treating the tournament as a one-way ticket to "japa".

Fertik explicitly advised prospective travellers to dismiss any thoughts of disappearing into the American system once the tournament concludes, stressing that modern tracking systems leave very little room for escape.

"It's unfortunate, because not only are they breaking the law, they are also making it harder for other Ghanaians," Fertik explained.

"The harder it becomes to manage a particular country's citizens, the harder it is sometimes to be able to give visas and to facilitate the number of travels they want to".

He made it clear that while legitimate, law-abiding sports fans are eagerly welcomed to experience American culture, immigration enforcement has been tightly reinforced ahead of the global event.

"Illegal immigration and overstaying are just not worth the risk, and this administration is very serious about that. There’s zero tolerance," he added.

Reactions to US Embassy's statement

YEN.com.gh has compiled some notable reactions from Ghanaian netizens below:

@Agyemang_Dankote wrote: "He's speaking the absolute truth. Because of a few people who go and hide, those of us with genuine business trips keep getting denied. Let's change our mindset."

@Jaytomson_official joked: "The past one Ghanaian we don't come back again 😂. He is saying the truth and we all know it, but Charlie, the country is hard!"

@richdad_ai commented: "This man approved my visa at the interview last two years. He is very fair. If you have clean documents and a genuine reason, he will give it to you. Just don't go and ruin the relationship."

@Kojo_Truth added: "Go, watch the Black Stars, enjoy the matches, and come back. If you want to migrate, use the proper legal channels so you don't look over your shoulder for the rest of your life."

Berneese gets a US visa approved

YEN.com.gh also reported that Ghanaian social media influencer Berneese announced that her US visa had been approved.

In a post on her X page on April 20, 2026, Berneese shared what transpired when she went to the US Embassy for her visa interview.

Source: YEN.com.gh