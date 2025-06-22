Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has opened up on the treatment he has received from Ghanaians

The former Ghana international disclosed that he was unfairly treated during his time as captain of the Black Stars

Gyan retired from football in 2023 and has since been involved in a series of activities including philanthropic work

Ghanaian football legend Asamoah Gyan broke down in tears as he reflected on his turbulent time as captain of the Black Stars.

Gyan led the national team from 2013 to 2019, guiding them to the 2014 World Cup and the 2015 AFCON final, where Ghana narrowly lost to Ivory Coast.

Asamoah Gyan Breaks Silence on Harsh Criticism from Ghanaians

However, he was stripped of the captaincy just before the 2019 AFCON in Egypt, with Andre Ayew taking over.

In a heartfelt Instagram Live session, the former striker expressed deep pain over how he was treated by Ghanaians and journalists, saying efforts were made to destroy his image despite his sacrifices for the team.

"In my time as captain of the national team, I was alone. I only deliver on the field," he stated in the video.

"The people I helped in the team turned their backs on me, and we all saw how they started leaving the team one by one.

"I remember when I reached a milestone after scoring my 50th goal, Ghanaians were debating over my photo on the captain's band and not my achievement. It is sad.

"It is like the media conspired against me, and everyone just said what they wanted. Some of them will say all sorts of things on camera, but when they see you, they pretend like they like you," he added.

Gyan likens himself to Shatta Wale

The former Ghana captain went on in the explosive rant to liken himself to controversial Ghanaian singer Shatta Wale.

"I am like Shatta Wale. People see us as controversial but like us because we tell the truth. Me and Shatta Wale are linked. I've known him for long," he said.

"Even when issues about my marriage came out, the manner in which Ghanaians reacted was bad. Meanwhile, those same people will tell you how good I was with them. When I come into your life, it is a blessing, and when I leave, it is like a curse.

“There are evil people in this country; that’s why we can’t win anything because of these people. They have tarnished Ghana’s reputation with dirt.”

Gyan represented Ghana 107 times, scoring 51 goals for the country, per Transfermarkt.

