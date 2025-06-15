Ghana Being Considered For US Travel Ban By Trump Administration

Ghanaians could be banned from travelling to the US, along with 35 other nationalities

The US is concerned that targeted countries do not produce reliable identity documents

US President Donald Trump recently signed a proclamation banning the citizens of 12 countries from entering the US and placing restrictions on seven others

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The Trump administration is considering restricting Ghanaians from travelling to the US, along with 35 other nationalities.

Among the new list of countries that could face visa bans or other restrictions are 25 African nations.

The Trump administration is considering restricting Ghanaians from travelling to the US

Source: Getty Images

The Washington Post reported that a State Department memo was sent Saturday to US diplomats who work with the countries.

Recently, Ghana’s neighbour to the East, Togo, was among 19 countries slapped with travel restrictions by the Trump administration.

US President Donald Trump signed a proclamation on Wednesday, outrightly banning the citizens of 12 of the 19 countries from entering the US.

The memo stated that the governments of the listed nations were being given 60 days to meet new benchmarks and requirements established by the State Department.

The US is concerned that some countries don't have competent or cooperative central government authority to produce reliable identity documents or other civil documents.

The US is also concerned about widespread government fraud in those countries.

Others had large numbers of citizens who overstayed their visas in the United States, the memo said.

The memo also stated that if a country was willing to accept third-country nationals who were removed from the United States or enter a “safe third country” agreement, it could mitigate other concerns.

The countries facing scrutiny in the memo inclde Angola; Antigua and Barbuda; Benin; Bhutan; Burkina Faso; Cabo Verde; Cambodia; Cameroon; Democratic Republic of Congo; Djibouti; Dominica; Ethiopia; Egypt; Gabon; Gambia; Ghana; Ivory Coast; Kyrgyzstan; Liberia; Malawi; Mauritania; Niger; Nigeria; Saint Kitts and Nevis; Saint Lucia; Sao Tome and Principe; Senegal; South Sudan; Syria; Tanzania; Tonga; Tuvalu; Uganda; Vanuatu; Zambia; and Zimbabwe.

AUC responds to travel restrictions

The African Union Commission (AUC) expressed concern about the new travel restrictions on nationals from several African countries.

In a statement, the AUC appealed for a balanced and evidence-based approach, while acknowledging the US’s sovereign right to protect its borders and ensure citizen security.

The AUC expressed concerns that the travel restrictions could harm connections between individuals, educational exchanges, business relations, and overall diplomatic ties between the US and Africa.

The African Union Commission (AUC), led by its Chairperson, Mahamoud Ali Youssouf, responds to Donald Trump's US travel ban on some African countries.

Source: Getty Images

The commission further highlighted the long-standing partnership between Africa and the US, which has been founded on shared goals of advancing peace, prosperity, and global collaboration.

Ghanaians abandon US Church of Pentecost branch

YEN.com.gh reported in February that a Church of Pentecost branch in the US was abandoned by some of its Ghanaian members because of deportation fears.

The district pastor of the Church of Pentecost USA Inc., North Columbus, Samuel Koomson, said that around half of his congregation was now staying home.

Aside from religious activities, the fear of deportation has also spread to educational spaces, with many concerned by the ongoing crackdown on immigrants.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh