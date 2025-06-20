Ghanaian content creator Obiyaa Mabel has passed away after a three-year kidney cancer battle

The TikToker who was diagnosed shortly before her graduation from the University in 2022 had begun documenting her experience online

Obiyaa's death, which was announced on June 20, has thrown her growing TikTok support community into bereavement

On June 20, 2025, it was announced that Obiyaa Mabel Anim, a content creator and cancer advocate, had lost her life.

Obiyaa Mabel, a Ghanaian content creator who had started documenting her kidney cancer journey on TikTok, dies, leaving behind a toddler. Photo source: ObiyaaAnim

Source: TikTok

She was suffering from a rare stage 4 kidney cancer (Adult Wilms' tumour), which she was diagnosed with in 2022, shortly after completing a degree at the University of Media and Communication, formerly Ghana Institute of Journalism.

"Cancer wasn't something expected to happen to me. I always ask myself what went wrong. Though the signs were there, I never had a clue of what was really happening," Obiyaa recounted in one of her videos aimed at cancer awareness.

Her condition, also known as nephroblastoma, is a rare kidney disease that primarily affects children, but about 3% of cases are diagnosed in adults.

Obiyaa had gone through four surgeries before her sudden death. She shared a video of her fourth one in three years on March 16, 2025.

In the video, the young she was seen on a hospital bed, being strolled to her ward by two nurses.

Obiyaa Mabel boldly documented her painful experience throughout her life as a kidney cancer patient, hoping for a miraculous lifeline.

"This illness has taken a lot from me and has made me give up on a lot of things. Mentally, physically, psychologically and emotionally. What I went through was hell. I do not wish for any human to go through this in any situation. I do not know what is at the end of the tunnel for me, but before I get there, I want to impact the lives of people going through similar situations," she once said.

On June 9, in her last video before her death was announced, Obiyaa was seen wailing profusely on her bed. The condition had taken a significant toll, causing her to lose all her hair.

Scores of fans in her support community were rooting for her to go through the procedure successfully.

Her death has thrown her supporters into a state of mourning as they revisit her previous videos, sharing her life with the world despite the agony. I have been through darker days, which sometimes made me wish for death.

Obiyaa was survived by a two-year-old toddler whom she conceived and delivered while battling the rare condition.

Source: TikTok

Netizens mourn Obiyaa Mabel

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Obiyaa Mabel's passing after her painful battle with kidney cancer.

adoofo89 said:

Awwwwww though I don't know met her once at Korle-Bu Oncology when we both receiving chemotherapy treatment hmmmm may she 😭😭😭RIP

JUNIOR🎚️🩵noted:

My Obiyaa fought a good fight..she promised me a lot that she was going to be fine but God’s will is done…you were my best friend from shs Opass..we shared so much secrets together…I will forever love you…take heart Badason..you did your best…pls take care of the little girl for us…rest well Mabel😣💔 I love you❤️😣🥹

𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗿𝗯𝗼𝘆 𝗚𝗵 🙏🏻 remarked:

Oh how Obiyaa when did this happened? May her gentle soul rest in eternal peace

