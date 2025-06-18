A woman who recently set eyes on Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's customised Hongqi H9 vehicle couldn't keep calm

The woman was captured in a video praising Otumfuo, explaining why no other traditional ruler could compare

Her heartfelt commentary about the dignified ruler has garnered significant traction on social media

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's Hongqi H9, worth over GH¢701,000, has stoked a frenzy online after a video of a woman drooling over the ride emerged.

A Kumasi woman leans on OTumfuo Osei Tutu II's Hongqi ride as she praises the royal ruler. Photo source: AdumTV, TheAsanteNation

The woman, a staunch and proud Ashanti, couldn't hide her emotions after she saw the sleek customised car parked outside.

The video captured Otumfuo's proud supporter delivering a compelling commentary hailing the Asantehene.

"Which chief in Ghana can own this car. No one in Ghana can afford it?" she said.

Otumfuo's black Hongqi H9 is the flagship model from FAW Group, a leading Chinese automotive manufacturer.

The car, which is one of the latest additions to the Asantehene's fleet, was first seen in public last year.

The king reportedly drove in it from Manhyia Palace to the Prempeh I International Airport, where he boarded a plane for his UK trip.

Netizens stunned as Otumfuo flaunts Honqi H9

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Otumfuo Osei Tutu's new ride.

@Sa37597Samuel said:

So you no go tell Asantehene the truth ...the Gold money he dey take dey buy this car all nor dey need ...mk he take fix things for the Asahante town inside ah

@WisdomK597819 remarked:

People dey use ohia to talk nonsense in this country. This are some china new released cars in town . If it's hasn't reached Ghana 🇬🇭 doesn't mean it an expensive car no one can buy . Out here it plenty everywhere

@oheek1 shared:

This is not necessary. We are one people. We shouldn't be divided ➗ by tribe. Her choice of words is not uniting. Otumfour Osei Tutu will not support this. He's a man of peace. He embraces his enemies more than those who claim to love him.

@KSnetne noted:

Kwasia musicians like Davido and Ibrahim Mahama sef dey own private jet dem no demma fans no dey fool so. Hwan maame na agyimi sei

@TijaniTs commented:

Is a very nice car and expensive to.. but u guys should stop this village behavior... Stop disgracing urself.. someone just bury her mother with this same car. And dome1 use this car to go farm and even market.. so stop the hypocrisy... A lot of people even the expenses than this

