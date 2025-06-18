Nana Kwame Kyeretwie recently attended DPS International Ghana's 2025 Prom and Leavers dinner event

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's son, Nana Kwame Kyeretwie, recently attended DPS International Ghana's 2025 Prom and Leavers dinner event.

Otumfuo’s son, Nana Kwame Kyeretwie, gets shy as he showcases his dance moves at his school prom. Photo source: @kelvyn_yeboah1

The Asantehene's son was among numerous students who completed their high school education at the renowned institution in Tema in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, the Asantehene's youngest son, who looked dapper in an expensive suit, was spotted with some of his colleagues on the dancefloor at the school's Prom and Leavers dinner event.

The young prince from the Ashanti Kingdom was overcome with shyness as his female colleagues persuaded him to showcase his dance moves while the disc jockey (DJ) serenaded them with some hit African songs.

Nana Kwame Kyeretwie initially attempted to decline his colleagues' plea and run from them, but a pretty lady held his hand and brought him back to join them as they had fun at the indoor event.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's son, beamed with excitement as he showcased some funny dance moves as his colleagues cheered and recorded him on the dancefloor with their smartphones.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II with his young son, Nana Kwame Kyeretwie. Photo source: @theasantenation

Earlier, Nana Kwame Kyeretwie arrived at the DPS International Ghana's 2025 Prom and Leavers dinner event in grand style with a beautiful classmate as his date inside an expensive, luxurious Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

At the entrance of the venue, the Asantehene's young son proved himself to be a fine gentleman like his father as he got down from the car to personally open the doors for his beautiful date to alight and join him as they proceeded inside to party with their colleagues.

Nana Kwame Kyeretwie's appearance at his school's dinner event came at the end of his stint at DPS International Ghana, where he made significant strides in his academic journey in recent years.

On April 9, 2024, he was elected the head prefect of his school at an investiture ceremony. He was also previously part of the delegates that represented DPS International Ghana at the Harvard National Model United Nations (HNMUN).

Below is the video of Nana Kwame Kyeretwie showcasing his dance moves:

Reactions to Otumfuo's son dancing at prom

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

ESTHER ACHIAA commented:

"He is not familiar with the dance. Please change it to Adowa right now."

askona23 said:

"He’s very wise. Indeed, he represents a great empire and can’t just display himself in public just anyhow for people to start disrespecting his father, the king, anyhow. He is a very complete, handsome guy. A true noble."

NiiswifeNiismum wrote:

"Aww, even his dance moves are screaming class and wealth 😍."

MANOFLOVE said:

"See how many women, around him. Whenever I am on the dance floor, I only see men around me 😭😭😭."

